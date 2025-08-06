Vodia Announces Integration with Freshdesk
Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony.
Burlington, MA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the Vodia PBX now integrates with Freshdesk.
Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony.
Freshdesk is easy to install, simple to use, and significantly improves call center productivity and customer satisfaction. Enterprises and SMBs can now automatically track call details and manage customer interactions. The integration automatically creates and updates contacts in Freshdesk based on call data - it records call details using custom objects, then associates calls with the appropriate agents and contacts.
The integration of the industry-standard Vodia phone system with Freshdesk results in a stronger and feature-rich communication ecosystem:
Automatic Contact Creation: Creates new contacts in Freshdesk when receiving calls from unknown numbers, with placeholder emails and ‘Vodia Call’ tags
Agent Association: Links calls to specific agents in a Freshdesk account when email addresses match
Call Tracking: Records detailed inbound and outbound call information
Contact Relationship: Establishes relationships between call records and existing contacts in Freshdesk
Custom Call Schema: Automatically creates a ‘Vodia Call’ custom object schema in Freshdesk to store comprehensive call data
For more information, please contact sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company has headquarters in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Freshdesk is an AI-powered platform developed by Freshworks for cutting-edge customer service. By integrating with Vodia PBX, Freshdesk now becomes even more powerful, combining intelligent ticketing and automation with enterprise-grade telephony.
Freshdesk is easy to install, simple to use, and significantly improves call center productivity and customer satisfaction. Enterprises and SMBs can now automatically track call details and manage customer interactions. The integration automatically creates and updates contacts in Freshdesk based on call data - it records call details using custom objects, then associates calls with the appropriate agents and contacts.
The integration of the industry-standard Vodia phone system with Freshdesk results in a stronger and feature-rich communication ecosystem:
Automatic Contact Creation: Creates new contacts in Freshdesk when receiving calls from unknown numbers, with placeholder emails and ‘Vodia Call’ tags
Agent Association: Links calls to specific agents in a Freshdesk account when email addresses match
Call Tracking: Records detailed inbound and outbound call information
Contact Relationship: Establishes relationships between call records and existing contacts in Freshdesk
Custom Call Schema: Automatically creates a ‘Vodia Call’ custom object schema in Freshdesk to store comprehensive call data
For more information, please contact sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company has headquarters in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.
Contact
VodiaContact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490
vodia.com
Categories