3DiVi Releases Face SDK 3.27 with Deepfake Detector, Turbo Inference with NVIDIA TensorRT and Intel OpenVINO, and Python Without GIL

3DiVi announces the release of Face SDK 3.27, a major update delivering a combination of security and system performance improvements. This latest version integrates a built-in deepfake detection module, alongside support for NVIDIA TensorRT, Intel OpenVINO acceleration, and no-GIL Python API — enabling fast, scalable, and attack-resistant face recognition solutions from day one.