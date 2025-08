ClickHelp Introduces Rebuilt File Manager to Optimize Documentation Workflows and Improve Content Management Efficiency

Yerevan, Armenia, August 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The ClickHelp update is designed to eliminate common productivity bottlenecks faced by documentation teams, especially those dealing with large volumes of files across complex projects.Key Enhancements in the New File Manager:Cross-folder search to instantly locate any file, regardless of folder depthOne-click folder download for sharing entire asset groups quicklyFile usage tracking via “Where is this file used?” context menu optionBatch file selection and operations using an updated selection counterStreamlined layout with collapsible panels and keyboard shortcuts for common actionsThe new interface supports high-efficiency content operations and is optimized for both high- and low-bandwidth environments. Teams can now manage assets for user manuals, product help systems, and API documentation faster and with greater confidence.Available NowThe updated File Manager is now part of the standard ClickHelp experience. Current customers can access the update immediately, and new users can explore its features by starting a free trial.