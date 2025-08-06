ClickHelp Introduces Rebuilt File Manager to Optimize Documentation Workflows and Improve Content Management Efficiency
ClickHelp, a leading provider of cloud-based documentation solutions, has announced the release of its completely redesigned File Manager, now available to all users of its SaaS platform. The new file management system delivers faster navigation, improved asset organization, and smarter tools for teams that create and maintain technical content.
Yerevan, Armenia, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The ClickHelp update is designed to eliminate common productivity bottlenecks faced by documentation teams, especially those dealing with large volumes of files across complex projects.
Key Enhancements in the New File Manager:
Cross-folder search to instantly locate any file, regardless of folder depth
One-click folder download for sharing entire asset groups quickly
File usage tracking via “Where is this file used?” context menu option
Batch file selection and operations using an updated selection counter
Streamlined layout with collapsible panels and keyboard shortcuts for common actions
The new interface supports high-efficiency content operations and is optimized for both high- and low-bandwidth environments. Teams can now manage assets for user manuals, product help systems, and API documentation faster and with greater confidence.
Available Now
The updated File Manager is now part of the standard ClickHelp experience. Current customers can access the update immediately, and new users can explore its features by starting a free trial.
Key Enhancements in the New File Manager:
Cross-folder search to instantly locate any file, regardless of folder depth
One-click folder download for sharing entire asset groups quickly
File usage tracking via “Where is this file used?” context menu option
Batch file selection and operations using an updated selection counter
Streamlined layout with collapsible panels and keyboard shortcuts for common actions
The new interface supports high-efficiency content operations and is optimized for both high- and low-bandwidth environments. Teams can now manage assets for user manuals, product help systems, and API documentation faster and with greater confidence.
Available Now
The updated File Manager is now part of the standard ClickHelp experience. Current customers can access the update immediately, and new users can explore its features by starting a free trial.
Contact
ClickHelp AM LLCContact
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
Categories