YourGPT Launches AI Copilot Builder
Mohali, India, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YourGPT announces its latest innovation, the YourGPT AI Copilot Builder, which converts user conversations directly into immediate business actions. It simplifies tasks across SaaS, ecommerce, customer support, travel, and other industries without extra effort. The AI Copilot Builder works as an integrated part of a company's workflow, instantly responding to user requests by performing actual tasks. It is designed to Reason, Plan & complete actions directly accurately.
Businesses can use it to speed up checkouts, plan itinerary, support, handle tasks in dashboards, or quickly guide users around websites.
Key Capabilities of YourGPT AI Copilot Builder:
- Web Navigation: Instantly answers user questions and redirects users straight to the relevant content or pages. - Visual Understanding: The AI Copilot can understand and respond to both images and text.
- Screenshot: Automatically captures screenshots of issues.
- Ecommerce: Helps customers find products quickly and finish purchases smoothly. - Productivity: Updates tasks and customizes interfaces immediately with just a message—no need to click around.
These two features will be gradually released to the public:
- Voice Support: The AI Copilot can be used through voice commands.
- Generative AI: Capability to automatically generate user interfaces. Companies can easily customize the AI Copilot Builder to fit their existing workflows.
The YourGPT SDK for JavaScript and React makes it quick for developers to add powerful AI actions into their products. Support for Flutter, iOS, and Android is also coming soon. The SDK is open-source under the MIT license, making integration transparent and straightforward. Businesses looking to simplify their workflows can schedule a demo or start building their AI Copilot right now by visiting yourgpt.ai.
Contact:
YourGPT AI
pr@yourgpt.ai
https://yourgpt.ai
Rohit Joshi
769-637-2504
https://yourgpt.ai/
Rohit Joshi
769-637-2504
https://yourgpt.ai/
