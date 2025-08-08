Author Sunny Valester’s New Book, "The Luchador Heroine," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers She Has Been Chosen to Wield a Magical Luchador Mask

Recent release “The Luchador Heroine” from Page Publishing author Sunny Valester is a riveting novel that centers around Bryn, a young girl whose life of self-pity is quickly upended when she is chosen by the legendary Violet Mask to be its wielder. Now struggling with her new destiny, Bryn must train to fight the dangerous Fuego and fulfill her duties.