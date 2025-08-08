Author Sunny Valester’s New Book, "The Luchador Heroine," is a Captivating Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers She Has Been Chosen to Wield a Magical Luchador Mask
Recent release “The Luchador Heroine” from Page Publishing author Sunny Valester is a riveting novel that centers around Bryn, a young girl whose life of self-pity is quickly upended when she is chosen by the legendary Violet Mask to be its wielder. Now struggling with her new destiny, Bryn must train to fight the dangerous Fuego and fulfill her duties.
New York, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sunny Valester, who resides in Hastings, Minnesota, and loves superheroes, the supernatural, and creating beautiful landscapes, has completed her new book, “The Luchador Heroine”: a stirring tale of a young girl’s journey to become a legendary luchador as the new wearer of the Violet Mask.
“Bryn Ochoa has spent her whole life living in the shadow of her overachieving big brother, Diego,” writes Valester. “When she’s not being bullied at school, she can be found burying herself in her own sense of self-pity, dreaming of the day she’ll be able to stop pitying herself and actually do something with her life. But all that changes when she wakes up inside her uncle’s gym wearing a magical luchador mask, one that hasn’t chosen a new wielder in nearly two decades! Thrust into a world she never thought imaginable, Bryn struggles to keep up with the rest of her teammates. Training is tough. She fails miserably to put on the Violet Mask, and keeping it a secret from her family is wearing down on her more and more each day. But when the notorious Fuego comes to her little town in New Mexico, Bryn quickly finds herself doing the one thing she never thought she’d be able to do: be a hero. Can Bryn step out of the shadows? Can she wield the Violet Mask? Can she be a real luchador? Can Fuego be taken down by a total noob? There’s only one way to find out.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sunny Valester’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Bryn’s adventure to follow her destiny and take down Fuego before it's too late. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Luchador Heroine” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Luchador Heroine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
