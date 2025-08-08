Author Gary S. Lachman’s New Book, "Sawhorse," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Custom Homebuilder Who Gets Drawn Into a Murder Investigation After His Client is Kille
Recent release “Sawhorse” from Page Publishing author Gary S. Lachman is a riveting thriller that centers around Morgan “Hutch” Hutchinson, a home builder who is shocked when one of his clients is thrown out of a plane and lands on his newly finished house, causing Hutch to be drawn into a shocking web of lies, kidnapping, and murder.
New York, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary S. Lachman, an itinerant adventurer and international lawyer with an unusually diverse background and a wide variety of interests, has completed his new book, “Sawhorse”: a compelling novel that follows the son of a successful lawyer who follows his own path in life in the custom home building industry, only for his life to be turned upside down when one of his clients is thrown out of a plane and he becomes involved in a dangerous case of murder.
Author Gary S. Lachman enjoyed over twenty years playing polo at a highly competitive level throughout the world until an accident during the finals of a regional championship game nearly cost him his life. During the fall and spring, he enjoyed fox hunting as a member of the Arapahoe and Potomac Hunts. He is the author of several prior works including murder mysteries, a science fiction novella, a personal tale of cancer survival, and a master’s degree textbook on international real estate in emerging markets. A US Coast Guard licensed captain, Gary is passionate about environmental issues, particularly clean rivers and seas, and operates a deep-sea fishing charter boat in South Florida. After eight years as a home builder in suburban Maryland, he spent many years with the State Department, engaged in improving diplomatic facilities and providing intelligence community support in over forty countries around the globe.
“Morgan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson is the scion of a successful Washington lawyer who spurned a life of banging out contracts for a career banging nails in the home building business,” writes Lachman. “When a client is thrown out of a plane and lands on his newly finished house, Hutch is drawn into a nightmare of kidnapping, murder, and mayhem where people he feared as enemies reveal themselves as friends and seemingly harmless characters emerge as dangerous criminals and psychopaths.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary S. Lachman’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Hutch’s journey to not only find out the truth behind why his client was thrown out of a plane, but to protect his own hide in this deadly game of cat and mouse. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sawhorse” is a shocking novel that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sawhorse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Gary S. Lachman enjoyed over twenty years playing polo at a highly competitive level throughout the world until an accident during the finals of a regional championship game nearly cost him his life. During the fall and spring, he enjoyed fox hunting as a member of the Arapahoe and Potomac Hunts. He is the author of several prior works including murder mysteries, a science fiction novella, a personal tale of cancer survival, and a master’s degree textbook on international real estate in emerging markets. A US Coast Guard licensed captain, Gary is passionate about environmental issues, particularly clean rivers and seas, and operates a deep-sea fishing charter boat in South Florida. After eight years as a home builder in suburban Maryland, he spent many years with the State Department, engaged in improving diplomatic facilities and providing intelligence community support in over forty countries around the globe.
“Morgan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson is the scion of a successful Washington lawyer who spurned a life of banging out contracts for a career banging nails in the home building business,” writes Lachman. “When a client is thrown out of a plane and lands on his newly finished house, Hutch is drawn into a nightmare of kidnapping, murder, and mayhem where people he feared as enemies reveal themselves as friends and seemingly harmless characters emerge as dangerous criminals and psychopaths.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary S. Lachman’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Hutch’s journey to not only find out the truth behind why his client was thrown out of a plane, but to protect his own hide in this deadly game of cat and mouse. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Sawhorse” is a shocking novel that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Sawhorse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories