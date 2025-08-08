Author Gary S. Lachman’s New Book, "Sawhorse," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Custom Homebuilder Who Gets Drawn Into a Murder Investigation After His Client is Kille

Recent release “Sawhorse” from Page Publishing author Gary S. Lachman is a riveting thriller that centers around Morgan “Hutch” Hutchinson, a home builder who is shocked when one of his clients is thrown out of a plane and lands on his newly finished house, causing Hutch to be drawn into a shocking web of lies, kidnapping, and murder.