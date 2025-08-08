Author Chris Morales’s New Book, "Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments," is a Powerful Memoir That Reveals How the Author’s Life in Prison Was Changed Through Christ

Recent release “Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments” from Covenant Books author Chris Morales is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as he recounts his stunning transformation in prison after accepting Jesus into his life, revealing how his salvation became a pathway towards a fresh start and a changed heart.