Author Chris Morales’s New Book, "Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments," is a Powerful Memoir That Reveals How the Author’s Life in Prison Was Changed Through Christ
Recent release “Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments” from Covenant Books author Chris Morales is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that follows the author as he recounts his stunning transformation in prison after accepting Jesus into his life, revealing how his salvation became a pathway towards a fresh start and a changed heart.
New York, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chris Morales, who has spent over two decades in prison and found salvation through Christ’s light, has completed his new book, “Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments”: a potent and gripping account of the author’s transformative journey to salvation after finding Christ while incarcerated.
“‘Incarcerated “WOW” Moments’ is a heartfelt record of God changing a heart and opening it to see His love and transforming power,” writes Morales. “In these pages are testimonies of God being just as present in a prison as He is in the throne room of heaven. Many tears were shed in the actual events that are now being shared here. These will be memories forever and deeply valued!
“The idea of God walking with a person, having a relationship, and still speaking is no longer hard to believe for many prisoners—and especially no longer hard for the author. From cover to cover, a heart is speaking to readers, as a heavenly heart spoke to him. Truly, something amazing is in your hands to read…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Morales’s new book is sure to resonate with readers as they discover the incredible change of heart that can occur in those who open themselves up to Christ’s influence and presence in their lives.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments” serves as a testament that God never gives up on his children, no matter how far they may have strayed from their path.
Readers can purchase “Incarcerated ‘WOW’ Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
