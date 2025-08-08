Author Larry A. Greene’s New Book, “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT,” is a Poignant Exploration of What It Means to Live in Accordance with Christ's Final Commandment
Recent release “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT” from Covenant Books author Larry A. Greene is an engaging and thought-provoking read that highlights the importance of following Christ’s new commandment of love in order to truly live as a Christian each and every moment.
Proctorville, OH, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larry A. Greene, who holds a doctor of ministry from Dallas Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT”: a compelling look at the importance of Christ’s new commandment in ensuring one is truly living in accordance with the Lord’s teachings.
Author Larry A. Greene has pastored churches for over forty years in Tennessee, Florida, and West Virginia. He and his wife, Mary, have three adult children. They reside in Southern Ohio and enjoy being Pops and Gigi to their nine grandchildren.
“For centuries, the Ten Commandments identified Israel as the people of God,” writes Greene. “They were strict and written in stone, setting the people of Israel apart from everyone else. The night before he died, Jesus gave a new commandment, one that he said distinguishes all believers as his followers.
“What is it that makes you stand out as a Christian? Adherence to biblical doctrine? Concern for the social issues of the day? Faithfully attending worship services at your church? Looking ‘right,’ speaking ‘right,’ living ‘right’?
“While all of these are good, Jesus said that there is one action that demonstrates you are one of his followers—loving one another. So profound was this ‘new commandment’ (John 13:34) that it is repeated fifteen times in ten different passages in the NT. In exploring these passages, you can learn both what it means and how to ‘Live it Out’ as a follower of Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry A. Greene’s new book is a call to action that will inspire readers from all backgrounds to recenter their lives around Jesus and his messages of love, thus leading them to focus on what truly matters when living as a Christian.
Readers can purchase “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Larry A. Greene has pastored churches for over forty years in Tennessee, Florida, and West Virginia. He and his wife, Mary, have three adult children. They reside in Southern Ohio and enjoy being Pops and Gigi to their nine grandchildren.
“For centuries, the Ten Commandments identified Israel as the people of God,” writes Greene. “They were strict and written in stone, setting the people of Israel apart from everyone else. The night before he died, Jesus gave a new commandment, one that he said distinguishes all believers as his followers.
“What is it that makes you stand out as a Christian? Adherence to biblical doctrine? Concern for the social issues of the day? Faithfully attending worship services at your church? Looking ‘right,’ speaking ‘right,’ living ‘right’?
“While all of these are good, Jesus said that there is one action that demonstrates you are one of his followers—loving one another. So profound was this ‘new commandment’ (John 13:34) that it is repeated fifteen times in ten different passages in the NT. In exploring these passages, you can learn both what it means and how to ‘Live it Out’ as a follower of Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry A. Greene’s new book is a call to action that will inspire readers from all backgrounds to recenter their lives around Jesus and his messages of love, thus leading them to focus on what truly matters when living as a Christian.
Readers can purchase “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories