Author Don Cooper’s New Book, “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” is a Compelling Read That Explores How to Find Healing After Experiencing Hurt
Recent release “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” from Covenant Books author Don Cooper is a thought-provoking series that delves into the emotions behind why people hurt, and the paths forward to achieve healing by letting go of the anger and finding the strength to forgive those responsible.
East Liverpool, OH, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Don Cooper, a professor at Northeast Ohio Bible College, where he teaches in the fields of the New Testament and psychology, specifically counseling, has completed his new book, “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?”: a heartfelt look at the power of forgiveness in the face of hurt and the accompanying emotions.
“How do we heal?” asks Cooper. “Have you ever been hurt? Most of us can say that at some point in our lives, we were really hurt. This hurt can harm us in a number of ways. For instance, the hurt can cause us to become disgusted, aggravated, or even angry at the person causing the hurt. Often, we do not recognize the anger, among other emotions, because we may repress or deny it.
“However, disgust, aggravation, or anger may cause three big things to happen to us. We will sum up those items under the word anger. The anger may keep us in our hurt.
“Anger can also cause us to justify an attitude. The attitude may be seeking revenge, wanting to retreat, etc., and it may cause us to become numb. Numbness is safe because when we are numb, no one can hurt us. Third, we may turn the anger upon ourselves, and anger turned inward causes depression. We may want to turn the anger onto ourselves because if we let go of the anger, there may be no stopping of what we might do.
“Therefore, anger is the driving force that causes one or more of the above categories. And the solution is to forgive those who have hurt us. ‘But why?’ you may ask. We forgive the anger because it is the driving force that keeps our hurt alive, causes us to develop an attitude, or even causes us to become depressed.
“Forgiveness is extremely hard to do at times. However, remember that the easy things we do really don’t build character. It takes a lot of forgiveness to let go. However, when we work on forgiveness, the above-mentioned items may begin to dissolve, and we can begin the process of healing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Cooper’s new book will help readers open themselves up to the many dynamics of hurt and healing, offering the tools they need to discover how to let go and forge through the pain to come out stronger on the other side.
Readers can purchase “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“How do we heal?” asks Cooper. “Have you ever been hurt? Most of us can say that at some point in our lives, we were really hurt. This hurt can harm us in a number of ways. For instance, the hurt can cause us to become disgusted, aggravated, or even angry at the person causing the hurt. Often, we do not recognize the anger, among other emotions, because we may repress or deny it.
“However, disgust, aggravation, or anger may cause three big things to happen to us. We will sum up those items under the word anger. The anger may keep us in our hurt.
“Anger can also cause us to justify an attitude. The attitude may be seeking revenge, wanting to retreat, etc., and it may cause us to become numb. Numbness is safe because when we are numb, no one can hurt us. Third, we may turn the anger upon ourselves, and anger turned inward causes depression. We may want to turn the anger onto ourselves because if we let go of the anger, there may be no stopping of what we might do.
“Therefore, anger is the driving force that causes one or more of the above categories. And the solution is to forgive those who have hurt us. ‘But why?’ you may ask. We forgive the anger because it is the driving force that keeps our hurt alive, causes us to develop an attitude, or even causes us to become depressed.
“Forgiveness is extremely hard to do at times. However, remember that the easy things we do really don’t build character. It takes a lot of forgiveness to let go. However, when we work on forgiveness, the above-mentioned items may begin to dissolve, and we can begin the process of healing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Cooper’s new book will help readers open themselves up to the many dynamics of hurt and healing, offering the tools they need to discover how to let go and forge through the pain to come out stronger on the other side.
Readers can purchase “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories