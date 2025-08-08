Author Don Cooper’s New Book, “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” is a Compelling Read That Explores How to Find Healing After Experiencing Hurt

Recent release “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” from Covenant Books author Don Cooper is a thought-provoking series that delves into the emotions behind why people hurt, and the paths forward to achieve healing by letting go of the anger and finding the strength to forgive those responsible.