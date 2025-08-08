Author Jan L. Preston’s New Book, "Searching for Sarah," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Woman’s Quest to Find Herself Following a Whirlwind Romance
Recent release “Searching for Sarah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jan L. Preston is a compelling tale that follows Sarah, a young woman who finds herself falling for the handsome, rich Robert Benet. But upon their arrival at his family’s estate in the South of France, Sarah begins questioning their entire relationship and must find a way to discover who she truly is once more.
Plano, TX, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jan L. Preston is an inspirational speaker, writer, traveler, foodie, lover of K-drama and K-pop, and a lover of God who grew up in Grapevine, Texas. She now resides in Plano, Texas, with her husband, Keith, and has completed her new book, “Searching for Sarah”: a stirring and thought-provoking tale that centers around one woman’s search for who she truly is after losing herself to her new fantasy romance that turns out to be anything but.
“After a whirlwind romance, Sarah marries Robert Benet,” writes Preston. “They then travel from Philadelphia to his home in the south of France. Home is a grand chateau at a well-known vineyard and winery. Sarah’s arrival is a complete surprise to Robert’s two siblings. The plot takes a turn when Grandfather Benet’s will is read. Will she fit in with this family, or escape with her life? Who is this man she married? Has she made a mistake? Who is her soulmate? Who is Eddy? And most intriguingly, how does Korean celebrity Lee Cho fit into this picture? Find out as Sarah searches first for herself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jan L. Preston’s enthralling tale, inspired by her fascination for Korean drama, will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Sarah’s journey to discover her place in the world and what she truly wants out of life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Searching for Sarah” perfectly blends together drama and romance to deliver an impactful tale that will leave readers eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Searching for Sarah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
