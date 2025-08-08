Author Jan L. Preston’s New Book, "Searching for Sarah," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Woman’s Quest to Find Herself Following a Whirlwind Romance

Recent release “Searching for Sarah” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jan L. Preston is a compelling tale that follows Sarah, a young woman who finds herself falling for the handsome, rich Robert Benet. But upon their arrival at his family’s estate in the South of France, Sarah begins questioning their entire relationship and must find a way to discover who she truly is once more.