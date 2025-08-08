Author Malek M. Nazemi, MD, PhD, FACP’s New Book, “The IDN-Based Universal System of Information and Discordance Process,” Explores Lowering Healthcare Costs in America
Recent release “The IDN-Based Universal System of Information and Discordance Process: Medical Application An Overview An Original Work” from Newman Springs Publishing author Malek M. Nazemi, MD, PhD, FACP is an eye-opening read that reveals a new method that could lower the burden of healthcare costs for the average American.
Las Vegas, NV, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Malek M. Nazemi, MD, PhD, FACP, a loving husband and father, as well as a life member and Fellow of American College of Physicians who works as a senior physician for the state of Nevada, has completed his new book, “The IDN-Based Universal System of Information and Discordance Process: Medical Application An Overview An Original Work”: a comprehensive look at a new method of information sharing that could be applied to the American medical system to help lower costs.
“The US, while spending far more of its GDP on health care, ranks among the worst performing members of all the western industrial nations,” writes Dr. Nazemi. “According to CMS, that figure was 4.4 trillion dollars in 2022 and is expected to exceed 6.8 trillion by 2030. Despite these figures, 44 percent of all Americans struggle to pay for their health care. The purpose of this book is to define most important sources for this excessive health-care costs and inefficiency in the US and describe methods to rectify those serious shortcomings.
“Human error is one of the leading causes for health-care ineffectiveness and wastefulness and is brought about by factors such as fatigue, time pressure, workload, omission, repetition, distraction, and insufficient knowledge. Among other contributing factors include shortage of staff mostly because of too much paperwork routines, administrative burdens, material management, and so on.
“The described universal system of information works closely with its users and substantially lightens all the above alluded to overheavy burdens. This system uses an interdepartmental network (IDN) method for managing a total patient care in all arenas of care. It constantly monitors the entire health-care data and interacts with its users. Any piece of information is quantified with a score and used as an option (operating factor) that must discord (compete) with other related options to best satisfy a specific objective (core factor). This process is called contextual quantification. The system is constantly in touch with the users, and if there is a need, it continually recommends corrective steps. However, it is always the user who ultimately must make the final decision. Being a physician, in this book, my focus has been on health sciences subgroup A (human medicine). With some modification, however, this IDN-based universal system of information can be applicable to other disciplines as well.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Malek M. Nazemi, MD, PhD, FACP’s enlightening read is sure to resonate with anyone who has struggled with the rising costs of medical care in America, offering a new solution to increase access and affordability to healthcare for all.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The IDN-Based Universal System of Information and Discordance Process: Medical Application An Overview An Original Work” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
