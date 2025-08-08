Kirby Clark’s New Book, "Plume's first," is a Compelling Novel of a Young Teen’s Journey to Understand the Opposite Sex During a Time of Social Change in America
New York, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kirby Clark, a veteran and certified flight instructor who retired from his career as a telco engineer, has completed his most recent book, “Plume's first”: a stirring novel that follows a young teen who is desperate to reinvent himself in order to understand what girls want, all while dealing with a bullying older brother and constantly moving around the country with his military family.
After pursuing an early interest in making music, author Kirby Clark spent nine years in the military repairing electronic navigation equipment before earning a BS degree in physics at Austin Peay State University. He retired from a career as a telco engineer after thirty-one years and secured a private pilot license, ultimately becoming a certified flight instructor. In retirement, Kirby and his wife built a home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, and travelled extensively, much of it in their light-sport airplane.
“Thirteen-year-old Ted, a shy introvert raised in the sexually repressive fifties and sixties, has trouble understanding girls—especially how differently they seem to view romance and sex,” writes Clark. “Along with four brothers, he and his military family are forever moving and changing schools. Ted has to contend with a heartlessly bullying older brother as he struggles to make sense of the less-than-accurate advice he receives from his brothers, his peers, and his church about what girls want.
“When his first girlfriend suddenly dumps him, Ted tries to win her back by redefining himself, but his efforts are stymied by a crumbling family life, ongoing relocations, and the possibility of being drafted for the Vietnam War. Could Ted’s inability to move beyond the loss of his first love be related to a basic misunderstanding of human sexuality?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kirby Clark’s book is a poignant coming-of-age novel that will transport readers as they follow Ted’s hopeless attempts at navigating the complexities of life, love, and sexuality during an age of repression and shifting societal norms. Deeply personal and character-driven, “Plume’s first” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Plume's first” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
