R. A. Messenger’s New Book, “Bear Cubs' Day Out,” is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Momma Bear as She Leads Her Two Cubs on a Trip Through the Forest
Sparks, NV, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author R. A. Messenger, a loving mother of two who enjoys spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Bear Cubs' Day Out”: a captivating tale that follows a momma bear’s adventures as she and her two cubs explore the forest, spotting friends along the way.
“Come along and join Lily, Tripp, and Tiger on a fun adventure,” writes Messenger. “This lovable story is about a momma bear leading her cubs, playfully making their way through the forest, and greeting friends throughout their day.”
Published by Fulton Books, R. A. Messenger’s book is a riveting tale that’s sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inviting them to follow along on this delightful adventure. With vibrant artwork and a host of colorful animal characters to help bring Messenger’s story to life, “Bear Cubs’ Day Out” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Bear Cubs' Day Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
