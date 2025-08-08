Cindy Dewinter’s Newly Released "Dear God, Are You There?" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Exploring Faith and Understanding God’s Presence
“Dear God, Are You There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy DeWinter is a tender and relatable story that helps children understand the unseen yet ever-present nature of God through simple conversation and everyday moments.
Waunakee, WI, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dear God, Are You There?”: a charming and faith-filled children’s book that encourages curiosity and spiritual connection. “Dear God, Are You There?” is the creation of published author, Cindy DeWinter, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Wisconsin. She has worked in childcare for thirty years.
Cindy DeWinter shares, “'Dear God, Are You There?' is a story about Nora and Lettie, two young girls who question the existence of God. The girls are confused by the fact that they can’t see Him, so their moms answer their inquiries about His authenticity. They learn that just because you can’t see Him does not mean He is not always there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy DeWinter’s new book is a thoughtful and nurturing narrative designed to help children process spiritual questions and grow in their understanding of God’s constant presence.
Consumers can purchase “Dear God, Are You There?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear God, Are You There?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
