Harmon Blanding’s Newly Released "The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Renewal and Victory Through the Mind of Christ
“The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harmon Blanding is a spiritually rich and practical resource that explores how believers can overcome fear, anxiety, and spiritual bondage by embracing the mindset and lifestyle modeled by Jesus Christ.
Lynchburg, VA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear”: a thoughtful and empowering discussion on breaking free from fear through scriptural truth and the transformative power of Christ’s example. “The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear” is the creation of published author, Harmon Blanding, born in Manning, South Carolina, who is a devoted Christian, veteran, and minister. Raised in rural Alcolu as one of twelve siblings, he was educated at Manning High School, State College of Florida, and Liberty University. He served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for 21 years. Since becoming a born-again believer in 1978, Harmon has passionately taught and preached the Gospel. Driven by compassion and a deep love for God's Word, he continues to minister to others. He is married to Janette Blanding and is a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Blanding shares, “Every movement starts with a thought. Thought will always proceed with action. To have a triumphant mind, we must have the mind of Christ. The mind of Christ is much more than a thought. It’s a way of life and can only be obtained by obeying God’s Word. The mind of Christ is the only way to overcome the spirit of fear. The spirit of fear is also a way of life. It’s where people’s minds dwell that do not know Christ or do not trust the Word of God. That spirit brings on fear, anxiety, oppression, depression, despair, worrying, etc. The Bible tells us to let the mind that was in Christ Jesus dwell in us. The mind of Christ includes three very important things but are not limited to these three: unity, humility, and service. There must always be a heart of repentance to keep unity. We must live in humility and serve as Christ did. He served unto death on the cross. We cannot possess the mind of Christ and treat our brothers and sisters disrespectfully. Peace of mind is always linked to how we respond to God and others. It’s not a switch that can turn on and off, and all is well. We must accept and live out the mind of Christ by application of the Word of God if we are to live triumphantly over the spirit of fear and have a victorious mind that is transformed by the renewing of the mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harmon Blanding’s new book offers a faith-driven pathway for readers seeking freedom from fear and emotional bondage, encouraging believers to embrace unity, humility, and service in pursuit of a Christlike mindset.
Consumers can purchase “The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
