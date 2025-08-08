Harmon Blanding’s Newly Released "The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Renewal and Victory Through the Mind of Christ

“The Triumphant Mind: Overcoming the Spirit of Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harmon Blanding is a spiritually rich and practical resource that explores how believers can overcome fear, anxiety, and spiritual bondage by embracing the mindset and lifestyle modeled by Jesus Christ.