Loveforce International’s Anna Hamilton Declares "The World is Love"
Santa Clarita, CA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 8, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Anna Hamilton. It is entitled “The World Is Love.”
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single, “The World Is Love,” has a gentle Bossa Nova rhythm and a pretty melody. Lyrically, it describes simple things that are made more enjoyable when one is in love. On the surface it seems like a nice, happy, song perfect for a beautiful summer day. The subtext, however hints at an underlying sadness.
“We are very proud of Anna Hamilton’s latest single,” said Loveforce International’s CEO Mark Thomas. “At first it seems like a happy summer song, but it also conveys an undertone of sadness and, in this way, it captures the bittersweet nature of life. There are good times and bad times but there are also transitional periods between them when there is joy mixed with sadness. We embrace that level of complexity in the song and hope the public will too.”
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single “The World Is Love,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
