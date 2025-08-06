GoodNewz4U Comics Unveils Powerful New Issue: Joshua & Judges
Joshua & Judges captures two transformative biblical eras.
Columbia, SC, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bold Visuals. Afrocentric Faith. Timeless Truths.
GoodNewz4U Comics, the visionary publisher behind the Holy Bible Comic Book Series, proudly announces the release of its latest installment: Joshua & Judges. This dynamic issue continues the series’ mission to bring Scripture to life through culturally rich storytelling and vibrant African American representation.
Following the acclaimed Numbers & Deuteronomy issue, Joshua & Judges captures two transformative biblical eras. Joshua leads readers through the conquest of Canaan, the fall of Jericho, and the renewal of covenant faith. Judges dives into a raw cycle of rebellion and redemption, spotlighting iconic figures like Deborah, Gideon, and Samson—each portrayed with emotional depth and Afrocentric realism.
With bold illustrations and spiritually resonant narratives, this issue is ideal for:
Personal devotion and Bible study
Youth engagement in churches and classrooms
Cultural enrichment and educational programs
“Joshua & Judges invites readers to see themselves in Scripture—to witness leadership, struggle, and triumph through a lens that honors heritage and faith,” says Terrance Williams, creator of the GoodNewz4U series. “We’re not just telling Bible stories—we’re reclaiming them with power and purpose.”
This release marks another milestone in the series’ long-term vision: to cover all biblical books with artistic excellence and cultural authenticity.
For review copies, interviews, or partnership inquiries, contact:
Terrance Williams
whispersofhope4u@outlook.com
www.goodnewz4ucomics.com
