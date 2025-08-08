Donna Kaiser’s Newly Released "Know How Much God Loves You!" is a Vibrant and Faith-Filled Resource Designed to Engage Children Through Art and Scripture
“Know How Much God Loves You!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Kaiser is an uplifting and visually engaging guide that helps children connect with God’s love through creative drawings, colorful bubble letters, and thoughtfully selected Bible verses.
Dexter, GA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Know How Much God Loves You!”: a heartfelt devotional tool designed to teach children about God’s love using visual creativity and Scripture. “Know How Much God Loves You!” is the creation of published author, Donna Kaiser, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who combines her love for family, art, and faith to inspire children. A visual learner and licensed cosmetologist of 39 years, Donna enjoys drawing with her grandchildren and uses creative tools like bubble letters and Scripture to help young hearts learn to live for Jesus.
Kaiser shares, “Sometimes reading is not interesting to your child. I have created drawings, bubble lettering, and Scriptures in a colorful, eye-catching way to capture the attention of your eight-to-fifteen-year-olds. This book is designed to be easy to read and visually engaging and includes some definitions to help them understand what some verses are saying. It covers essential concepts that children need to know to grow and walk with the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Kaiser’s new book is a joyful and accessible resource that encourages children to explore their faith, understand biblical truths, and grow closer to God in a way that feels personal and fun.
Consumers can purchase “Know How Much God Loves You!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Know How Much God Loves You!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kaiser shares, “Sometimes reading is not interesting to your child. I have created drawings, bubble lettering, and Scriptures in a colorful, eye-catching way to capture the attention of your eight-to-fifteen-year-olds. This book is designed to be easy to read and visually engaging and includes some definitions to help them understand what some verses are saying. It covers essential concepts that children need to know to grow and walk with the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Kaiser’s new book is a joyful and accessible resource that encourages children to explore their faith, understand biblical truths, and grow closer to God in a way that feels personal and fun.
Consumers can purchase “Know How Much God Loves You!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Know How Much God Loves You!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories