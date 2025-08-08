Marcia Munger’s Newly Released "God Is My Hero" is a Powerful True Story of Redemption and Divine Intervention
“God Is My Hero” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcia Munger is a compelling autobiographical account that details the author’s dramatic fall into homelessness and how her unwavering faith led to an extraordinary journey of restoration and purpose.
Edmonds, WA, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Is My Hero,” an inspiring testimony of God’s grace, rescue, and transformative power, is the creation of published author, Marcia Munger.
Munger shares, “Life does not always follow a straight line.
“After Marcia Munger graduated from Biola University in California with a bachelor of arts degree in 1967, she soon entered a downward spiral that left her homeless and disoriented on the streets of San Francisco with only the clothes on her back and a few dollars in her pocket. She had no identification, and no one knew where she was.
“If you had seen Marcia then, you would not have thought she had much of a future.
This is the story of how God came to her rescue, brought her out of her confusion, and opened up doors of service in places she never imagined.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcia Munger’s new book is a testament to the enduring love of God and the strength found in surrendering to His plan. Readers will be moved by her honest and hope-filled story, and reminded that no one is ever too far gone for God to restore.
Consumers can purchase “God Is My Hero” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Is My Hero,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
