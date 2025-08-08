Ross Grahmann’s Newly Released "Writing Poems for God" is a Heartfelt Poetic Journey Inspired by Faith and Perseverance
“Writing Poems for God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ross Grahmann is a touching collection of poems that reflect the author’s deep faith and desire to share God’s love and salvation with others through accessible and spirit-filled reflections.
Hallettsville, TX, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Writing Poems for God”: a heartfelt poetic journey inspired by unwavering faith and the healing power of God’s love. “Writing Poems for God” is the creation of published author, Ross Grahmann, born in Houston, Texas, who is an author and poet who lives with cerebral palsy and legal blindness, but refuses to let these challenges define him. After the tragic loss of his identical twin brother in 2007, Ross turned more deeply to his faith and began writing poetry inspired by God’s love. His writing is a heartfelt ministry, aimed at helping others understand how deeply they are loved by God. Despite his physical limitations, Ross embraces life as a child of God and channels his strength and purpose through his creative work.
Grahmann shares, “The reason I am writing this book is for the readers to have a clear understanding of how much God desires a relationship with them. This, in turn, will also allow the reader to know the depth of God’s love.
“Another reason for writing this book of poems is for the reader to have a better understanding of how God sees and loves them.
“My prayer is that these poems resonate and awaken the reader’s desire to draw closer to God. However, the most important reason for writing this book is to show the readers the importance of accepting the gift of salvation.
“Lastly, I would like to offer my readers who have not already had a chance to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior to do so.
“If you are ready now, I would like to give you the opportunity to make a life-changing choice.
“Do you believe that Jesus is the Lord?
Do you believe God raised Jesus from the dead?
Do you believe Jesus is your and my savior?
Do you believe that in your heart?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ross Grahmann’s new book is a powerful expression of faith and resilience, offering encouragement, clarity, and an invitation to spiritual transformation through poetic reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Writing Poems for God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Writing Poems for God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
