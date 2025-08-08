Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD’s Newly Released “People-ing” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Modern Communication and Interpersonal Dynamics
“People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD is an engaging and insightful discussion that blends wit, research, and personal experience to address the growing challenges of social interaction in today's technology-driven world.
Kingwood, TX, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?”: a witty and research-informed guide that delves into the art and strain of human interaction in the 21st century. “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” is the creation of published author, Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD, a Southern California native, is an accomplished educator, entrepreneur, and global leader. Inspired by strong women, particularly her single mother, she overcame social challenges to earn degrees in Social Ecology, Corporate Communication and Global Leadership, and a PhD in Educational Leadership with a focus on international education. After living in China for over a decade, Dr. Eagles developed a deep appreciation for cultural understanding and global community building.
She offers a wide range of global educational services including consulting, professional development, leadership training, educational tours, and curriculum design. Above all, she is passionate about writing and continues to impact lives through education and empowerment.
Eagles shares, “Through the eyes of an ethical communications expert, you will discover the art of people-ing. The concept of people-ing is not new, even if many have no idea of the meaning… Do you?
“During the Neolithic Revolution over ten thousand years ago, growth accelerated in Asia, Africa, and Europe embraced the wave of migration covering a new habitable world forced to address the needs of a self-sustaining settlement throughout the land. This trend was tasked with negativing geographic patterns of processing peopling in sustainable workforce settlements.
“This book uses the contemporary term for people-ing that has morphed into a mindset of the ability to tolerate people and the oddities, stupidity, and inappropriateness of communication in public settings. The art of people-ing for self or others compels us to remain diplomatic during a lack of social skills and common manners or idiocy.
“'People-ing' is a witty yet research-based provocative concept about how many individuals struggle with interacting with finding their space and comfort in the workplace, social structure, and in-group community. Not to be mistaken for outdated people skills, derived from character traits of old are seemingly abandoned in the twenty-first century. Techno-savvy, thumb-driven texters often choose isolation over people exchange, face-to-face communication, and people exhaustion; after all, that’s efficient in today’s busy lifestyle.
“'People-ing' will help to unlock and better understand why people suffer from social exhaustion as an element experienced by individuals who refer to themselves as reclusive. We will examine situational mishaps and provide solutions of engagement, illustrate, and give explanations as to why peopling and schmoozing with others become exhausting, why conversations with people are draining socially, and the dynamics of social fatigue. We will offer valuable situations, strategies, and processes for successful people-ing.
“How do you people?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD’s new book offers readers a timely and entertaining resource for navigating social fatigue and improving communication in an increasingly disconnected world.
Consumers can purchase “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
She offers a wide range of global educational services including consulting, professional development, leadership training, educational tours, and curriculum design. Above all, she is passionate about writing and continues to impact lives through education and empowerment.
Eagles shares, “Through the eyes of an ethical communications expert, you will discover the art of people-ing. The concept of people-ing is not new, even if many have no idea of the meaning… Do you?
“During the Neolithic Revolution over ten thousand years ago, growth accelerated in Asia, Africa, and Europe embraced the wave of migration covering a new habitable world forced to address the needs of a self-sustaining settlement throughout the land. This trend was tasked with negativing geographic patterns of processing peopling in sustainable workforce settlements.
“This book uses the contemporary term for people-ing that has morphed into a mindset of the ability to tolerate people and the oddities, stupidity, and inappropriateness of communication in public settings. The art of people-ing for self or others compels us to remain diplomatic during a lack of social skills and common manners or idiocy.
“'People-ing' is a witty yet research-based provocative concept about how many individuals struggle with interacting with finding their space and comfort in the workplace, social structure, and in-group community. Not to be mistaken for outdated people skills, derived from character traits of old are seemingly abandoned in the twenty-first century. Techno-savvy, thumb-driven texters often choose isolation over people exchange, face-to-face communication, and people exhaustion; after all, that’s efficient in today’s busy lifestyle.
“'People-ing' will help to unlock and better understand why people suffer from social exhaustion as an element experienced by individuals who refer to themselves as reclusive. We will examine situational mishaps and provide solutions of engagement, illustrate, and give explanations as to why peopling and schmoozing with others become exhausting, why conversations with people are draining socially, and the dynamics of social fatigue. We will offer valuable situations, strategies, and processes for successful people-ing.
“How do you people?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim O’Guinn Eagles, PhD’s new book offers readers a timely and entertaining resource for navigating social fatigue and improving communication in an increasingly disconnected world.
Consumers can purchase “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “People-ing: How are you Communicating your People Skills?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories