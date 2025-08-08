Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley’s Newly Released "The Poison Frog and the Firefly" is a Faith-Filled Tale of Transformation, Friendship, and the Light of Jesus
“The Poison Frog and the Firefly” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley is a heartwarming children’s story that shares the power of kindness, spiritual growth, and how one small light can change even the grumpiest heart.
Jonesport, ME, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Poison Frog and the Firefly”: a delightful and meaningful story that shows how encountering faith and friendship can lead to lasting change. “The Poison Frog and the Firefly” is the creation of published authors, Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley, a nurse, author, entrepreneur, and passionate follower of Jesus Christ. As the founder of icare2maine.com, she is dedicated to serving others while embracing life’s imperfections with faith and enthusiasm. Joy lives in Jonesport, Maine, with her husband, Colon, and cherishes time with their two grown children, daughter-in-love, two grandsons Joseph and Zane and the family dog, Max. Her favorite moments are spent by the ocean, where she feels closest to God.
Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley share, “Having a real close friend through your childhood is special.
“Having a true friend through your life is a gift.
“Having both is priceless!
“Everyone needs a real, true friend, and this book will help you find one!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley’s new book shines a light on faith, compassion, and the transformative joy of sharing the gospel. Through the unlikely friendship of a firefly and a once-grumpy frog, readers young and old, will discover the warmth of God's Love and the importance of letting their own light shine.
Consumers can purchase “The Poison Frog and the Firefly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Poison Frog and the Firefly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
