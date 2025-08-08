Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley’s Newly Released "The Poison Frog and the Firefly" is a Faith-Filled Tale of Transformation, Friendship, and the Light of Jesus

“The Poison Frog and the Firefly” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Joy Look Alley and Joseph Colon Alley is a heartwarming children’s story that shares the power of kindness, spiritual growth, and how one small light can change even the grumpiest heart.