Danny Haag’s Newly Released "God Can Use Others to Save You" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Redemption, Love, and the Transformative Power of Faith
“God Can Use Others to Save You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danny Haag is an inspiring personal narrative that shares how God's grace and the influence of a faithful young woman led him out of addiction and into a life of blessing and purpose.
Cass City, MI, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Can Use Others to Save You”: a powerful and deeply personal story of salvation and spiritual transformation. “God Can Use Others to Save You” is the creation of published author, Danny Haag, a lifelong accountant from Cass City, Michigan, who has dedicated his life to faith, family, and service. Once an average student, his life transformed after finding Christ, leading him to earn multiple business degrees—including an MBA and a master’s in taxation. Married to his wife Shirley since 1972, Danny is a proud father and grandfather. He enjoys following his grandkids' sports and once loved flying as a licensed pilot. Deeply involved in ministry, he has served for 25 years on the board of Blue Water Thumb Youth for Christ, an organization dedicated to introducing young people to Christ. Encouraged by God, Danny wrote a book to share his personal testimony with his family and others after more than five decades of spiritual growth.
Haag shares, “Danny takes the readers through his true story of how, as a young man, he was saved through God’s redeeming grace. It is also a beautiful love story between a young man and an amazing young Christian girl.
“Danny struggled with the addiction to nicotine smoking and the abuse of alcohol, resulting many, many times in drunken behavior. This addiction and behavior started at the early age of thirteen.
“He tells how God got him to change his life around by using an amazing young Christian girl. When Danny dated this girl, he soon realized she was different but didn’t understand why. After a time of dating, they stopped, which was a very low point in Danny’s life.
“In Danny’s last drunken episode in Monterey, California, God provided an angel to protect him and a friend from the grips of hypothermia and possibly death. This was the bottom for Danny. Sitting on his bunk in the barracks, he reflected on his life and the path drinking was taking him. He was distraught and extremely disappointed in himself, and he felt much fear of what the future might bring if he continued with this behavior.
“As he was reflecting on his life, he couldn’t get that young Christian girl, who was back home, out of his mind. It was at this point that Danny reached out to God and asked for two second chances.
“You will see, because of that young Christian girl, how God performed an amazing change in him. God set him on a path that resulted in happiness, and through the years of his life, Danny has received more blessings than he could have ever thought or imagined. It took Danny fifty-four years to get the courage to tell his story of God’s amazing love and the transformation of his life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Haag’s new book is an uplifting reminder that no one is beyond God’s reach, and that the love of others can serve as a powerful catalyst for spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “God Can Use Others to Save You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Can Use Others to Save You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Haag shares, “Danny takes the readers through his true story of how, as a young man, he was saved through God’s redeeming grace. It is also a beautiful love story between a young man and an amazing young Christian girl.
“Danny struggled with the addiction to nicotine smoking and the abuse of alcohol, resulting many, many times in drunken behavior. This addiction and behavior started at the early age of thirteen.
“He tells how God got him to change his life around by using an amazing young Christian girl. When Danny dated this girl, he soon realized she was different but didn’t understand why. After a time of dating, they stopped, which was a very low point in Danny’s life.
“In Danny’s last drunken episode in Monterey, California, God provided an angel to protect him and a friend from the grips of hypothermia and possibly death. This was the bottom for Danny. Sitting on his bunk in the barracks, he reflected on his life and the path drinking was taking him. He was distraught and extremely disappointed in himself, and he felt much fear of what the future might bring if he continued with this behavior.
“As he was reflecting on his life, he couldn’t get that young Christian girl, who was back home, out of his mind. It was at this point that Danny reached out to God and asked for two second chances.
“You will see, because of that young Christian girl, how God performed an amazing change in him. God set him on a path that resulted in happiness, and through the years of his life, Danny has received more blessings than he could have ever thought or imagined. It took Danny fifty-four years to get the courage to tell his story of God’s amazing love and the transformation of his life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny Haag’s new book is an uplifting reminder that no one is beyond God’s reach, and that the love of others can serve as a powerful catalyst for spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “God Can Use Others to Save You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Can Use Others to Save You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories