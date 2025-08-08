Holly Fae’s Newly Released "Dogma the Dog" is a Heartwarming Children’s Book That Blends Imaginative Storytelling with Interactive Faith-Based Learning
“Dogma the Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Holly Fae is a delightfully creative children’s tale that brings daily adventures to life while encouraging spiritual curiosity and connection through an innovative, interactive reading experience.
New York, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dogma the Dog”: a beautifully illustrated and faith-filled children’s story that blends everyday moments with messages of divine love. “Dogma the Dog” is the creation of published author, Holly Fae, a storyteller at heart who finds inspiration in the small moments of everyday life that reveal God’s abundant love. As a devoted mother and wife, she treasures the sharing of bedtime stories with her own children, weaving together tales that spark wonder while planting seeds of faith. Her writing emerges from real moments and quiet conversations about big questions that little minds ponder. She believes that every child deserves stories that not only entertain but also nurture their spiritual growth and understanding of God’s unconditional love. Her greatest joy is knowing that her stories might help families grow closer to one another and to God one bedtime reading at a time.
Holly Fae shares, “Join a young boy and his playful dog, Dogma, on their everyday adventures! Point your phone’s camera at any page after scanning the QR code and watch as each scene comes to life with beautiful 3D dioramas and secret text revealing God’s miraculous presence in our daily lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holly Fae’s new book is a one-of-a-kind experience for children and families, combining whimsical storytelling with interactive technology to inspire awe, curiosity, and faith in God's everyday miracles.
Consumers can purchase “Dogma the Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dogma the Dog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
