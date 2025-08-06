Personalities" by Round Rock Arts Featuring Artwork by Carol Schiraldi Opens at Penfold Theatre Gallery
Round Rock, TX, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning photographer and storyteller Carol Schiraldi brings her signature blend of humor, color, and Texas spirit to the Penfold Theatre Gallery with “Personalities,” a new exhibition from Round Rock Arts opening August 12. Featuring three vibrant portraits that celebrate individuality and the stories we carry, the show invites viewers to find a bit of themselves in each character.
Reception: Wednesday, August 13, 6–8pm. Meet the artist, enjoy refreshments, and experience art that’s as bold and welcoming as the Texas Hill Country.
Exhibition runs through October 4.
Penfold Theatre Gallery, 2120 N Mays St #290, Round Rock, TX 78664
For more information, contact info@carolslittleworld.com.
Carol Schiraldi
512-522-6731
http://www.carolslittleworld.com
info@roundrockarts.org
