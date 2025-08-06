John Denver Tribute at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Curry, returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre to perform the music of the late John Denver.
John Denver Tribute will run August 18, 2025 at 7:30pm - August 19, 2025 at 2pm & 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $50 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
About the North Coast Repertory Theatre: Under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre, currently celebrating its 43rd Season. North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors’ Equity Association for its high quality, award‐winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
