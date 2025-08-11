Psychological Thriller Series Release Me Begins Production on Pilot Episode “Echo” Starring Gia Skova

"Release Me: Echo," the pilot episode of a new psychological thriller anthology series, is set to begin filming this fall with a spring 2026 release. Created and written by Christiana Cross, and co-directed by Cross and actress Gia Skova, the series follows individuals trapped in AI-driven rooms where they must confront their deepest emotional wounds. Skova stars as Tawny Richards in the pilot, a ruthless businesswoman forced to reckon with her past.