Psychological Thriller Series Release Me Begins Production on Pilot Episode “Echo” Starring Gia Skova
"Release Me: Echo," the pilot episode of a new psychological thriller anthology series, is set to begin filming this fall with a spring 2026 release. Created and written by Christiana Cross, and co-directed by Cross and actress Gia Skova, the series follows individuals trapped in AI-driven rooms where they must confront their deepest emotional wounds. Skova stars as Tawny Richards in the pilot, a ruthless businesswoman forced to reckon with her past.
Atlanta, GA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent production company Christiana Cross Media has officially announced the psychological thriller anthology series Release Me, with principal photography for its pilot episode, Echo, scheduled to begin this fall. The series stars actress and producer Gia Skova in the lead role, with Christiana Cross serving as writer and director. Cinematography is led by Brandon Obey.
Release Me is a stylized, character-driven anthology in which each episode explores a different emotional or psychological crisis—ranging from trauma and grief to identity and obsession. The series aims to blend psychological realism with speculative tech-noir elements, set within intimate, high-concept story worlds.
The pilot episode, Echo, centers on Tawny Richards (Skova), a high-powered businesswoman who enters a seemingly innocuous smart room and finds herself trapped inside a highly intelligent AI environment that confronts her unresolved past. As the voice of the room becomes more familiar—and more unrelenting—Tawny must face hard truths about her life, relationships, and the emotional armor she’s built.
Echo is being produced as a standalone proof of concept with plans for digital platform distribution and a full-season rollout in 2026. The project has garnered early industry interest for its minimalist production approach and psychological depth, reflecting influences from series such as Black Mirror, In Treatment, and Room 104.
Starring: Gia Skova
Directed By: Christiana Cross
Written By: Christiana Cross
Produced By: Gia Skova
Director of Photography: Brandon Obey
For more updates, follow @christianacrossmedia and visit the official website.
Release Me is a stylized, character-driven anthology in which each episode explores a different emotional or psychological crisis—ranging from trauma and grief to identity and obsession. The series aims to blend psychological realism with speculative tech-noir elements, set within intimate, high-concept story worlds.
The pilot episode, Echo, centers on Tawny Richards (Skova), a high-powered businesswoman who enters a seemingly innocuous smart room and finds herself trapped inside a highly intelligent AI environment that confronts her unresolved past. As the voice of the room becomes more familiar—and more unrelenting—Tawny must face hard truths about her life, relationships, and the emotional armor she’s built.
Echo is being produced as a standalone proof of concept with plans for digital platform distribution and a full-season rollout in 2026. The project has garnered early industry interest for its minimalist production approach and psychological depth, reflecting influences from series such as Black Mirror, In Treatment, and Room 104.
Starring: Gia Skova
Directed By: Christiana Cross
Written By: Christiana Cross
Produced By: Gia Skova
Director of Photography: Brandon Obey
For more updates, follow @christianacrossmedia and visit the official website.
Contact
Christiana Cross MediaContact
Christiana Cross
404-573-6105
christianacross.com
Christiana Cross
404-573-6105
christianacross.com
Categories