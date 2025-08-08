AdminDroid Powers Up Microsoft 365 and Active Directory Management

AdminDroid 6.0.0.0 introduces powerful new features such as Active Directory management, 450+ Microsoft 365 actions, no-code automation with Flow Agents, AI-driven report generation, Deep Insights for Emails, Teams, SharePoint, & OneDrive, Governance Portals, and more. This release empowers IT admins and MSPs with centralized visibility, smart governance, and granular reporting for seamless management.