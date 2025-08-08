AdminDroid Powers Up Microsoft 365 and Active Directory Management
AdminDroid 6.0.0.0 introduces powerful new features such as Active Directory management, 450+ Microsoft 365 actions, no-code automation with Flow Agents, AI-driven report generation, Deep Insights for Emails, Teams, SharePoint, & OneDrive, Governance Portals, and more. This release empowers IT admins and MSPs with centralized visibility, smart governance, and granular reporting for seamless management.
Chennai, India, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, a leading Microsoft 365 management solution provider, has released Version 6.0.0.0 of its flagship product, AdminDroid 365.
With this update, AdminDroid bridges key gaps in M365 administration by offering a unified experience that delivers centralized visibility, streamlined bulk actions, intelligent automation, and granular reporting.
This milestone release is designed to meet the evolving needs of IT administrators and MSPs. It simplifies complex tasks and brings unmatched ease to everyday Microsoft 365 operations.
What’s New in Version 6.0.0.0?
- Introducing Active Directory Management: Get full control over your Active Directory environment with 450+ Reports, 10 dashboards, 70 management actions, and more.
- Microsoft 365 Management Actions: Perform 450+ management actions, including bulk operations, to create, update, and manage your Microsoft 365 users, mailboxes, groups, Teams, channels, SharePoint, and OneDrive sites.
- Automation with Flow Agents: Automate repetitive tasks like employee onboarding/offboarding and Teams provisioning using zero-code, intelligent Flow Agents.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Automate task reminders and follow-up notifications to ensure timely actions across your Microsoft 365 environment.
- Microsoft 365 Deep Insights Suites
Email Deep Insights: Track email flows by geography, analyze attachment & link usage, domain interactions, email response patterns, and more.
MS Teams Deep Insights: Visualize engagement trends across Teams chats (1:1, group, channels), calls, meetings, availability statuses, sentiment trends, and so on.
SharePoint Deep Insights: Dive deeper into sites, document libraries, files, folders, permissions, along with storage trends, external sharing, site traffic analysis, and more.
OneDrive Deep Insights: See every detail of users' OneDrive accounts, files, folders, permissions, storage trends, external sharing, inactivity analysis, etc.
- AI Report Generator: Generate custom reports instantly with our built-in AI assistant.
- Governance Portals: Gain actionable insights and immediately address security, compliance, and usage anomalies from a single interface.
- 360° Visibility Explorers: Get a holistic view of your Microsoft 365 environment from user activity and mailbox access to Teams collaboration, SharePoint, and OneDrive permissions - all in one place.
- Multi-Geo Support for SharePoint: Enables seamless management of sites, lists, document libraries, and related data across global locations.
- Bulk Tenant Onboarding: Leverage your GDAP permissions to onboard multiple customer tenants using your Microsoft Partner account.
These are just a few of the highlights - the release packs in many more features and enhancements under the hood.
Explore all the new features first hand through our interactive live demo portal: https://demo.admindroid.com/
To learn more, visit: https://admindroid.com/office-365-reporter-release-notes.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
With this update, AdminDroid bridges key gaps in M365 administration by offering a unified experience that delivers centralized visibility, streamlined bulk actions, intelligent automation, and granular reporting.
This milestone release is designed to meet the evolving needs of IT administrators and MSPs. It simplifies complex tasks and brings unmatched ease to everyday Microsoft 365 operations.
What’s New in Version 6.0.0.0?
- Introducing Active Directory Management: Get full control over your Active Directory environment with 450+ Reports, 10 dashboards, 70 management actions, and more.
- Microsoft 365 Management Actions: Perform 450+ management actions, including bulk operations, to create, update, and manage your Microsoft 365 users, mailboxes, groups, Teams, channels, SharePoint, and OneDrive sites.
- Automation with Flow Agents: Automate repetitive tasks like employee onboarding/offboarding and Teams provisioning using zero-code, intelligent Flow Agents.
- Reminders & Follow-ups: Automate task reminders and follow-up notifications to ensure timely actions across your Microsoft 365 environment.
- Microsoft 365 Deep Insights Suites
Email Deep Insights: Track email flows by geography, analyze attachment & link usage, domain interactions, email response patterns, and more.
MS Teams Deep Insights: Visualize engagement trends across Teams chats (1:1, group, channels), calls, meetings, availability statuses, sentiment trends, and so on.
SharePoint Deep Insights: Dive deeper into sites, document libraries, files, folders, permissions, along with storage trends, external sharing, site traffic analysis, and more.
OneDrive Deep Insights: See every detail of users' OneDrive accounts, files, folders, permissions, storage trends, external sharing, inactivity analysis, etc.
- AI Report Generator: Generate custom reports instantly with our built-in AI assistant.
- Governance Portals: Gain actionable insights and immediately address security, compliance, and usage anomalies from a single interface.
- 360° Visibility Explorers: Get a holistic view of your Microsoft 365 environment from user activity and mailbox access to Teams collaboration, SharePoint, and OneDrive permissions - all in one place.
- Multi-Geo Support for SharePoint: Enables seamless management of sites, lists, document libraries, and related data across global locations.
- Bulk Tenant Onboarding: Leverage your GDAP permissions to onboard multiple customer tenants using your Microsoft Partner account.
These are just a few of the highlights - the release packs in many more features and enhancements under the hood.
Explore all the new features first hand through our interactive live demo portal: https://demo.admindroid.com/
To learn more, visit: https://admindroid.com/office-365-reporter-release-notes.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Microsoft 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid 365 tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Microsoft 365 users so far.
Contact
AdminDroidContact
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Categories