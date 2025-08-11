Dr. Angelo Dart’s Newly Released “What Shall the End Be?” is a Profound Exploration of Christian Faith and the Transformative Power of Christ’s Return

“What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Angelo Dart is a compelling and thought-provoking book that delves into the significance of Christ’s return and challenges readers to reflect on their relationship with Him, examining the difference between religion and true, transformative faith.