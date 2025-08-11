Dr. Angelo Dart’s Newly Released “What Shall the End Be?” is a Profound Exploration of Christian Faith and the Transformative Power of Christ’s Return
“What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Angelo Dart is a compelling and thought-provoking book that delves into the significance of Christ’s return and challenges readers to reflect on their relationship with Him, examining the difference between religion and true, transformative faith.
Newport News, VA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ”: a deeply reflective and inspiring work that calls readers to examine their hearts in anticipation of Christ’s return, highlighting the need for a glorious, faithful church. “What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ” is the creation of published author, Dr. Angelo Dart, who served in the United States Army before joining the Department of Defense as a professional counselor. He holds a master’s degree in counseling and human development, a master’s in practical theology, and a doctorate of ministry in renewal and leadership studies. He is the founder of Times of Harvest Ministries and founding bishop of the New Life Interfaith Christian Church. He has served as an adjunct professor in biblical studies covering the New and Old Testaments. He is the author of the book, Who Shall Separate Us? Uniting the Segregated Church.
Dr. Dart shares, “Christianity did not die because of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It lives because of His resurrection. This is a truth that captures the whole of the Christian faith. This is the great distinction of religion and reality: God in the flesh has come to live in His people. Such a discovery, however, appears to be a one-way proposition.
“Can His church, the Body of Christ, respond to the call of a bride prepared? Will Christ find faith in a glorious church without spot or wrinkle or any such thing? The answers from His church must be forthcoming before He answers with His coming. Christ does not just transition us. He changes us—and the change comes from Him, abiding in our hearts with the power of a choice.
“If there were full realization that having Christ is relationship and not religion, the world would not know tragedies such as addictions and suicides. First John 3 notes, 'See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so, we are.' The simplicity of God through His Son Christ Jesus, bestowing an unconditional love upon us, will provide to all a complete overwhelming belief in something never realized before. This is the universal truth of the Christ. This is not the Christ of history or philosophical bent or scientific observation. This is the Christ of the cross.
“Can anyone among us say we are ready for His coming?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Angelo Dart’s new book is a powerful call for spiritual awakening, challenging readers to consider their faith and readiness for Christ’s return.
Consumers can purchase “What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Shall the End Be?: Return of the Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
