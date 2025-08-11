Lidiya Tobo’s Newly Released “Where Did Nana Go?” is a Tender and Faith-Filled Children’s Story That Gently Navigates the Emotions of Grief and the Hope of Eternal Life

“Where Did Nana Go?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lidiya Tobo is a heartfelt tale that helps children process the loss of a loved one through a comforting message of God’s love and the promise of Heaven.