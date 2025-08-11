Lidiya Tobo’s Newly Released “Where Did Nana Go?” is a Tender and Faith-Filled Children’s Story That Gently Navigates the Emotions of Grief and the Hope of Eternal Life
“Where Did Nana Go?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lidiya Tobo is a heartfelt tale that helps children process the loss of a loved one through a comforting message of God’s love and the promise of Heaven.
New York, NY, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Did Nana Go?”, a compassionate and spiritually uplifting story that supports children in understanding grief and healing through faith, is the creation of published author, Lidiya Tobo.
Lidiya Tobo shares, “Abby, a tender-hearted six-year-old, is heartbroken after the loss of her beloved grandmother. Their close bond leaves Abby longing for her comforting presence. As she visits her grandmother’s home with her mother to tidy up, Abby begins to feel the weight of grief. Room by room, memory by memory, she reflects on the special moments they shared.
“But in the midst of her sorrow, Abby is gently reminded of God's love and the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ. With her mother’s guidance and childlike faith, Abby finds peace in knowing that her grandmother is with the Lord—and that one day, they will be reunited in Heaven.
“This heartfelt story tenderly explores grief through a lens of faith, offering young readers hope, healing, and the reassurance of God's unfailing promises.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lidiya Tobo’s new book is a comforting and beautifully written resource for families navigating loss, helping young readers grasp spiritual truths in a relatable, age-appropriate way.
Consumers can purchase “Where Did Nana Go?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Did Nana Go?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
