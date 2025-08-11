Hadassah Jean Philippe’s Newly Released “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” is a Powerful Guide to Christ-Centered Healing and Restoration in Marriage
“Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hadassah Jean Philippe is a spiritually grounded exploration of how inviting Jesus into the heart of a marriage can bring healing, unity, and enduring strength.
Quincy, MA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage”: a powerful guide to building a lasting, faith-filled union. “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” is the creation of published author, Hadassah Jean Philippe, a dedicated wife, mother of three, evangelist, and mentor.
Philippe shares, “Marriage can be complicated, especially when one or both spouses need soul healing. Many issues we experience in marriage are due to past trauma, unforgiveness, differences, and changes in one or both partners.
“Human beings were created to depend on God. As Jesus says in the Gospel of John, 'Apart from me, you can do nothing' (15:5). A marriage with Jesus Christ as its foundation and cornerstone cannot fail. It is bound to produce good fruit even amid the storm.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe’s new book is an inspiring resource for couples seeking to deepen their relationship with one another through faith. Rooted in biblical truth and personal experience, this book offers encouragement, insight, and spiritual tools to help marriages thrive with Jesus at the center.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus Christ: The Author of Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
