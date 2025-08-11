Thomas W. Hadaway’s Newly Released "God’s Messenger Angel" is an Engaging Exploration of Angelic Presence and Purpose Through the Lens of Biblical Teachings
“God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas W. Hadaway is a thoughtful and accessible study of the angel Gabriel, offering readers of all ages a deeper understanding of one of God’s most well-known messengers.
LaGrange, OH, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel”: an enlightening and heartfelt discussion of biblical angels and their divine assignments. “God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel” is the creation of published author, Thomas W. Hadaway, a retired NCIS Special Agent with a lifelong connection to angels. Inspired by his deep support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he wrote a book about Angel Gabriel. Now in his seventies, he resides in Ohio with his wife, Barbara.
Hadaway shares, “This book provides insights and interesting biblical facts about angels, particularly angel Gabriel. It is dedicated to all children and parents who believe in God and angels. Gabriel is an archangel considered to be God’s messenger based on biblical scripture. Angels are spiritual beings created by God to serve him. God sends angels to warn, comfort, and guide people by communicating his messages to them. This book can be enjoyed by all ages!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas W. Hadaway’s new book offers an inspiring and accessible look at the spiritual role of angels and encourages readers to reflect on divine messages and the comfort of faith. The book is also accompanied by supplemental study materials developed to deepen understanding and encourage thoughtful exploration. These materials feature a dedicated section for personal notes, a series of open-ended questions designed to prompt critical reflection, and true/false exercises that reinforce key concepts. The resources are suitable for use in classroom settings, reading groups, or individual study.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Messenger Angel: Interesting Biblical Facts About Angel Gabriel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
