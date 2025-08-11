Dr. Melinda Tanner-Adams’s Newly Released "The Power of a Disciplined Life" is an Inspiring Guide to Achieving Spiritual and Financial Success
“The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Melinda Tanner-Adams is an empowering resource that blends spiritual principles with financial strategies to help readers cultivate discipline and achieve lasting success.
Atlanta, GA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success”: an insightful and practical guide that explores how spiritual discipline directly influences financial growth and stability. “The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success” is the creation of published author, Dr. Melinda Tanner-Adams, an educator, entrepreneur, and financial literacy coach based in Atlanta, Georgia, with over 32 years of experience in education. She holds master’s and doctorate degrees in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University and previously led Hamilton and Harris Educational Consulting Group, securing federal contracts for student tutoring. Now the CEO of Innovative Financial Literacy Coaching, she empowers women to achieve financial success and owns the trademarked slogan “I know, I believe, I trust!”. A Harvard University Summer Leadership Institute scholar, she is also a sought-after motivational speaker. Dr. Adams is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and an active member of Changing a Generation Church. She is married to Travis S. Adams, has a son, and is a proud grandmother.
Dr. Tanner-Adams shares, “The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success explores the transformative impact that spiritual discipline has on financial growth, development, and achievement. Blending practical financial strategies with spiritual insights, the book offers readers a roadmap to balance their material pursuits with deeper life values. Through actionable steps, reflective exercises, and real-life stories, it encourages the development of consistent habits that foster both financial stability and spiritual fulfillment. Ultimately, the guide empowers readers to cultivate a disciplined life that leads to lasting success Spiritually and Financially!!!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Melinda Tanner-Adams’s new book serves as a valuable tool for individuals seeking to align their financial goals with their faith-based values. Offering a structured and motivational approach, it equips readers with the mindset and habits necessary to achieve prosperity while staying true to their spiritual foundations.
Consumers can purchase “The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power of a Disciplined Life: A Guidebook to Spiritual and Financial Success,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
