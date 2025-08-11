Ginia Falcón’s New Book, "Help Among Us," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Repair His Life and Sense of Faith After Losing Everything Yet Again
Webster, NY, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ginia Falcón, a functional nutrition lifestyle practitioner and a mind body eating coach who enjoys cooking, fitness, meditating, reading, being in nature, and spending time with her family and friends, has completed her most recent book, “Help Among Us”: a powerful tale that follows one man who, after losing everything, must find a way to rebuild his life and regain his sense of faith with the help of friends.
“Michael Garcia is the ultimate success story of a young handsome highly successful man who single-handedly built an investment and resort enterprise after overcoming an early childhood tragedy,” writes Falcón. “Courted for interviews from every major business media outlet and chased by the paparazzi to get pictures of his latest love interest, Michael seems to have it all until tragedy strikes yet again, this time almost ending his life.
“While laboring to put his life back together for the second time, Michael begins to realize that the series of unexplained accidents and serious mishaps in his company are not mere coincidences but real attempts on his life. As he searches for explanations, he discovers that they lead into the dangerous and dark underworld of a powerful drug cartel that has made a home in his city of Chicago. As he questions everything in his life, especially God, Michael finds help from a new set of faith-filled friends who are willing to risk everything to help him. Through their example of overwhelming love and friendship, Michael must decide to search his soul for what he really believes—about himself and God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ginia Falcón’s book is a compelling novel that will transport readers as they follow along on Michael’s journey to find himself and discover the true power that faith can have in one’s life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Help Among Us” is a beautiful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, as well as the incredible strength one can find through the bonds of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Help Among Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
