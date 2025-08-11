Author Kristen N. Moran’s New Book, "In Her Head," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Take Control of Her Life Despite the Darkness Within Controlling Her Every Move

Recent release “In Her Head” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen N. Moran is a powerful and compelling novel that centers around Kyla Robinson, a young woman who struggles with her own inner darkness, leading her down a dangerous path that she must find a way to pull herself back from or else succumb to the inner darkness.