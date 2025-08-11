Author Kristen N. Moran’s New Book, "In Her Head," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Take Control of Her Life Despite the Darkness Within Controlling Her Every Move
Recent release “In Her Head” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen N. Moran is a powerful and compelling novel that centers around Kyla Robinson, a young woman who struggles with her own inner darkness, leading her down a dangerous path that she must find a way to pull herself back from or else succumb to the inner darkness.
Auburn, PA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristen N. Moran has completed her new book, “In Her Head”: a stirring tale of a young woman’s internal struggles to fight back against the darkness in her head and take control of her life before it spirals out of complete control.
“Every choice you make has a series of events that happen to make your life the way that it is,” writes Moran. “What happens if that choice ruined everything you’ve ever built in your life?
“Kyla Robinson struggles with fighting the darkness. A voice inside her head trying to control every choice she makes. But that isn’t even the hardest battle she faces as the depression she has sets in and pushes her to do things she never thought she would ever do.
“Can she fix a life that she no longer wants to live in or will she join the darkness and finally get the silence in her mind that she longs for.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kristen N. Moran’s enthralling tale explores the anguish that many who suffer from mental health issues face every day, and the strength it takes to survive when one is forced to fight back against their own mind. Expertly paced and character-driven, “In Her Head” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “In Her Head” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
