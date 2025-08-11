Author Brian Doyle’s New Book, "Krom: The Rise of Valhalla," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Ancient Warrior Who Creates a Code of Honor and a Path to Valhalla
Recent release “Krom: The Rise of Valhalla” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Doyle is a captivating tale that centers around Krom, an ancient warrior of great honor who uses his great accomplishments to bring about a code of honor for all warriors, thus allowing them to be honored and enter into Valhalla upon their death.
New York, NY, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Doyle has completed his new book, “Krom: The Rise of Valhalla”: a riveting novel that follows an ancient warrior who works to bring about a code of honor by which all warriors could adhere to in order to enter Valhalla and find honor after their time on Earth.
“In ancient times, warriors followed a code of honor, which granted them a place in Valhalla upon their death if they remained true to it. However, before this code existed, many fought without honor,” writes Doyle. “Then, a man named Krom was born—known for his honor, dignity, and true warrior spirit. His destiny was to bring forth the rise of Valhalla, creating the code of honor and ensuring that every warrior who followed him would have a place to be remembered and honored.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian Doyle’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Krom’s journey and his mission to bring about a code of honor that would become the key to entering Valhalla. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Krom: The Rise of Valhalla” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more for long after the final chapter.
