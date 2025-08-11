Author Lauren Steinbach’s New Book, "Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Assortment of Poems and Reflections
Recent release “Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lauren Steinbach is an engaging series of poems inspired by the author’s lived experiences and observations, as well as her struggles with mental illness that have come to influence her worldview.
Orlando, FL, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Steinbach has completed her new book “Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits”: a unique and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations that invite the author to discover the inner workings of the author’s soul, and her life experiences that she has navigated on her journey.
“‘Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits’ is a collection of poetry inspired by love and mystical dreams,” writes Steinbach. “Looking through the lens of (myself), who was diagnosed with mental illness, the reader may see through the descriptions with a twist on the words. The collection of poetry is also inspired by life experiences and vast feelings of love and mysticism. The poetry interpretations are layered with subconscious and conscious knowledge from a unique perspective.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lauren Steinbach’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with fans of the poetry genre, offering an emotionally candid and deeply personal collection that will leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits’ is a collection of poetry inspired by love and mystical dreams,” writes Steinbach. “Looking through the lens of (myself), who was diagnosed with mental illness, the reader may see through the descriptions with a twist on the words. The collection of poetry is also inspired by life experiences and vast feelings of love and mysticism. The poetry interpretations are layered with subconscious and conscious knowledge from a unique perspective.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lauren Steinbach’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with fans of the poetry genre, offering an emotionally candid and deeply personal collection that will leave a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Flopped Love, Flipped Mystics, and Dream Portraits” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories