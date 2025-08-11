Author Dean Wixo’s New Book, “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY,” Recounts the Author’s Struggles and Trials He Managed to Overcome in Life
Recent release “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dean Wixo is a poignant and eye-opening memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his experiences in struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and dyslexia as a child, and how his experiences in overcoming adversity came to shape the man he is today.
Fargo, ND, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dean Wixo has completed his new book, “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY”: a powerful autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s struggles and roadblocks he endured from a young age, and how he found the strength and resilience to not only overcome his challenges but learn to thrive and learn from them.
“‘Outside the Box’ chronicles my journey, starting with the childhood trauma of growing up with ADHD and dyslexia—conditions that went completely undiagnosed,” writes Wixo. “For over forty years, I struggled with depression and anxiety, shaped by the pain, suffering, and trauma of feeling flawed or ‘less than’ everyone else. My thoughts and feelings were programmed by these challenges, and I often found myself trying to navigate life alone, hiding a birth defect that left me embarrassed and ashamed.
“My brain became hardwired to escape the constant turmoil I locked inside, and my habits were conditioned to avoid or distance myself at the first sign of being exposed to my low self-worth. This pattern ultimately led to a physical breakdown in the form of an illness that left me paralyzed. Battling to regain the ability to walk became an unexpected turning point—a hidden opportunity that gave me a new perspective on life, one I desperately needed.
“From that tragedy, I discovered what truly mattered and began focusing on becoming the best father I could be for my children. Years later, I learned I had ADHD, and that discovery provided the clarity I’d been searching for. It helped me make sense of my past, easing some of the shame and suffering I had carried for so long. This newfound knowledge allowed me to turn my struggles into something meaningful, sparking a desire to positively impact others.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dean Wixo’s deeply personal tale will reveal how the author’s journey led to him becoming a coach in order to fulfill his newfound purpose of helping others build habits and behaviors that would enable them to become their best selves. Heartfelt and emotionally candid, “OUTSIDE THE BOX” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever faced similar challenges, helping them to know that one’s struggles are an integral part in their life’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
