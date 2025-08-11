Author Dean Wixo’s New Book, “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY,” Recounts the Author’s Struggles and Trials He Managed to Overcome in Life

Recent release “OUTSIDE THE BOX: SEEING ADVERSITY AS HIDDEN OPPORTUNITY” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dean Wixo is a poignant and eye-opening memoir that follows the author as he reflects upon his experiences in struggling with undiagnosed ADHD and dyslexia as a child, and how his experiences in overcoming adversity came to shape the man he is today.