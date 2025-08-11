Authors F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate’s New Book, “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation,” is Released
Recent release “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation” from Page Publishing authors F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate is an enlightening guide designed to help leaders motivate their workforce through tested, actionable, and results-driven strategies that can be adopted to almost any workplace environment.
Atlanta, GA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate have completed their new book, “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation”: a unique and engaging guide that offers actionable steps for employers and leaders to motivate their employees and deliver consistent and measurable results.
Author Dr. Franklin M. Lartey obtained his PhD with honors from Capella University. He also holds an MBA in Finance with a 4.0 GPA from Baker University in Kansas and an MS in computer engineering from the African Institute of Computer Engineering in Gabon. After working with the United Nations, the World Bank, and the US State Department, Dr. Lartey is currently director of technology in charge of planning and forecasting at Cox Communications, one of the largest providers of cable and telecommunication services in the United States of America.
Author Phillip M. Randall, PhD, CPG, is currently the managing partner, The Thorndyke Group, a human capital consultancy specializing in individual and organizational effectiveness, Atlanta, Georgia; faculty member, School of Business, Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and member, Board of Governors, Accreditation for Gerontology Education Council and board of directors, National Association for Professional Gerontologists. He received his BA from Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio; MS from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and a PhD from the University of Akron, Akron, Ohio. He is an internationally recognized resource on whole-person planning.
Author Susan Saurage-Altenloh, PhD, MBA, serves as doctoral faculty, School of Business, Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is chief insights officer and founder of Saurage Research, Inc., a global research organization. Her firm moves along the early adoption curve of new techniques and methodologies and has won several national and regional awards for clever, unique research approaches to securing critical information for her distinguished client base. She received her MBA from the University of Texas at Austin followed by an MS in Analytics and PhD with honors from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Author Tywanda D. Tate earned her PhD with honors in business management and an MBA with a specialization in human resource management from Capella University. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta, the International Honor Society in Business, XI Delta Chapter, at Capella University. Dr. Tate also holds a bachelor of science (BS) and a master of science (MS) in management from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. She is the owner and principal consultant of Prosperity Business Solutions Group LLC, a business management and operations consulting firm with offices in Mobile, Alabama, and Garland, Texas.
“With this book, transform the way your organization connects with its most valuable asset—your people,” share the authors. “‘The EENDEED Project’ bridges the gap between employee engagement theory and actionable, results-driven strategies designed to inspire and empower your workforce.
“In a world where employee engagement defines organizational success, ‘The EENDEED Project’ equips leaders with the tools to thrive in the face of change. Whether navigating hybrid teams or driving innovation, this book provides a proven road map for cultivating a culture of value, motivation, and belonging.
“Learn how to make your team feel valued and involved, unlocking their potential as active contributors to your organization’s success. This practical guide delivers step-by-step strategies to create a culture where employees have a voice, a purpose, and the drive to achieve shared goals.
“‘The EENDEED instrument,’ exclusive to this book, offers leaders a science-backed approach to measuring and enhancing engagement in real time. With this innovative tool, you’ll gain deep insights into your team’s needs and develop tailored strategies to foster trust, cohesion, and empowerment.”
“Whether you’re an executive, HR professional, or team leader, ‘The EENDEED Project’ is your essential resource for creating a connected, resilient workforce. Unlock the power of engagement and lead your organization to a future defined by adaptability, inclusivity, and success.”
Published by Page Publishing, F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate’s enlightening manual is an essential resource for creating a connected, resilient workforce. Whether one is an executive, HR professional, or team leader, “The EENDEED Project” will help readers unlock the power of engagement and lead their organizations to a future defined by adaptability, inclusivity, and success.
Readers who wish to experience this valuable resource can purchase “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Dr. Franklin M. Lartey obtained his PhD with honors from Capella University. He also holds an MBA in Finance with a 4.0 GPA from Baker University in Kansas and an MS in computer engineering from the African Institute of Computer Engineering in Gabon. After working with the United Nations, the World Bank, and the US State Department, Dr. Lartey is currently director of technology in charge of planning and forecasting at Cox Communications, one of the largest providers of cable and telecommunication services in the United States of America.
Author Phillip M. Randall, PhD, CPG, is currently the managing partner, The Thorndyke Group, a human capital consultancy specializing in individual and organizational effectiveness, Atlanta, Georgia; faculty member, School of Business, Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and member, Board of Governors, Accreditation for Gerontology Education Council and board of directors, National Association for Professional Gerontologists. He received his BA from Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio; MS from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and a PhD from the University of Akron, Akron, Ohio. He is an internationally recognized resource on whole-person planning.
Author Susan Saurage-Altenloh, PhD, MBA, serves as doctoral faculty, School of Business, Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is chief insights officer and founder of Saurage Research, Inc., a global research organization. Her firm moves along the early adoption curve of new techniques and methodologies and has won several national and regional awards for clever, unique research approaches to securing critical information for her distinguished client base. She received her MBA from the University of Texas at Austin followed by an MS in Analytics and PhD with honors from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Author Tywanda D. Tate earned her PhD with honors in business management and an MBA with a specialization in human resource management from Capella University. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta, the International Honor Society in Business, XI Delta Chapter, at Capella University. Dr. Tate also holds a bachelor of science (BS) and a master of science (MS) in management from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. She is the owner and principal consultant of Prosperity Business Solutions Group LLC, a business management and operations consulting firm with offices in Mobile, Alabama, and Garland, Texas.
“With this book, transform the way your organization connects with its most valuable asset—your people,” share the authors. “‘The EENDEED Project’ bridges the gap between employee engagement theory and actionable, results-driven strategies designed to inspire and empower your workforce.
“In a world where employee engagement defines organizational success, ‘The EENDEED Project’ equips leaders with the tools to thrive in the face of change. Whether navigating hybrid teams or driving innovation, this book provides a proven road map for cultivating a culture of value, motivation, and belonging.
“Learn how to make your team feel valued and involved, unlocking their potential as active contributors to your organization’s success. This practical guide delivers step-by-step strategies to create a culture where employees have a voice, a purpose, and the drive to achieve shared goals.
“‘The EENDEED instrument,’ exclusive to this book, offers leaders a science-backed approach to measuring and enhancing engagement in real time. With this innovative tool, you’ll gain deep insights into your team’s needs and develop tailored strategies to foster trust, cohesion, and empowerment.”
“Whether you’re an executive, HR professional, or team leader, ‘The EENDEED Project’ is your essential resource for creating a connected, resilient workforce. Unlock the power of engagement and lead your organization to a future defined by adaptability, inclusivity, and success.”
Published by Page Publishing, F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate’s enlightening manual is an essential resource for creating a connected, resilient workforce. Whether one is an executive, HR professional, or team leader, “The EENDEED Project” will help readers unlock the power of engagement and lead their organizations to a future defined by adaptability, inclusivity, and success.
Readers who wish to experience this valuable resource can purchase “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories