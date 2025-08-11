Authors F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate’s New Book, “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation,” is Released

Recent release “The EENDEED Project: Employee Engagement for Organizational Transformation” from Page Publishing authors F. Lartey, P. Randall, S. Saurage-Altenloh, and T. Tate is an enlightening guide designed to help leaders motivate their workforce through tested, actionable, and results-driven strategies that can be adopted to almost any workplace environment.