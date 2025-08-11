Author John Edwards’s New Book, "Estrangement: Restoring All Things in Christ," is an Honest Account of Attempting to Reconnect Broken and Damaged Familial Relationships
Recent release “Estrangement: Restoring All Things in Christ” from Page Publishing author John Edwards explores the emotional distress and challenges of family estrangement. Told through a series of letters, “Estrangement” delves into the struggle to reconnect with adult children, focusing on the author's journey of self-reflection, faith, and seeking reconciliation.
El Dorado Hills, CA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Edwards has completed his new book, “Estrangement: Restoring All Things in Christ”: a compelling and thought-provoking account that centers on the experience of family estrangement, emphasizing the author's efforts to restore fractured family relationships and highlighting the importance of faith and self-reflection in the process.
Graduating from the prestigious St. Mary’s College of California with a bachelor of arts degree in business management, author John Edwards married young, at twenty-six, and settled in Martinez, California. Growing up, he was fascinated with professional sports, American history, psychology, and sociological perspectives. The author had a long and distinguished business management career encompassing almost fifty years for two of the most preeminent organizations in their industry, United Parcel Service and Enterprise Holdings Inc. A California Bay Area native, John lives in El Dorado County and works part-time for another world-class organization, Safeway.
In “Estrangement: Restoring All Things in Christ,” author John Edwards opens his heart in a series of letters-written not for sympathy but for truth, reflection, and reconciliation. There are no chapter breaks, and no polished endings, but simply one father's honest attempt to make sense of the silence and offer something real in return: understanding, faith, and a message that might just reach those who walked away.
“This book isn't about pointing fingers,” writes John. “It's about asking the hard questions, facing the pain, and choosing to move forward with grace. Whether you've lived through estrangement, or love someone who has, [my] journey will speak to the quiet corners of your own heart. Because sometimes, the most powerful stories are the ones we never planned to tell. And maybe, just maybe, those stories can help others find their way back too.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Edwards’s emotionally resonant series calls upon the author’s exceptional writing skills in a unique, unreserved open-letter narrative to reach his family after multiple phone attempts, social media venues, and messaging platforms have failed. Deeply personal and raw, “Estrangement: Restoring All Things in Christ” is a moving account of one man’s journey to cope with the cards life has left him as he navigates the profound challenges that divorce and estrangement leave in its wake.
