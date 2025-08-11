Author Sara Burwell’s New Book, "Core Four: The One" Follows a Legal Assistant Who Falls for a Famous Country Singer as She Tries to Prove His Innocence
Recent release “Core Four: The One” from Page Publishing author Sara Burwell is a stirring tale that follows Miley, a legal assistant whose path crosses with that of a famous country singer who has been accused of a crime he didn’t commit. As she begins working to defend his name, the two develop a bond in which passion and suspense collide.
Cohoes, NY, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sara Burwell, a paralegal who holds a communications degree and loves spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Core Four: The One”: a poignant and compelling tale of a legal assistant who falls for a country singer that she must also defend in court after he is accused of a crime.
“Miley, a legal assistant rebuilding her life after a devastating divorce, finds herself drawn into the chaotic world of Greylan Asher, a famous country singer haunted by tragedy,” writes Burwell. “Their connection ignites with intense feeling as Greylan, accused of a crime he didn’t commit, is desperate to clear his name and escape the shadows of his past.
“As Miley fights for his innocence, their bond strengthens, marked by steamy encounters and the shared journey of confronting their fears and insecurities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sara Burwell’s enthralling tale is the first installment in the author’s “Core Four” series, and captures the heart-wrenching and heartwarming moments that shape the human experience, blending raw emotion with a touch of humor. Not just a story of romance, “Core Four: The One” is a story of healing, acceptance, and the power of love to overcome even the darkest of traumas.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Core Four: The One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Miley, a legal assistant rebuilding her life after a devastating divorce, finds herself drawn into the chaotic world of Greylan Asher, a famous country singer haunted by tragedy,” writes Burwell. “Their connection ignites with intense feeling as Greylan, accused of a crime he didn’t commit, is desperate to clear his name and escape the shadows of his past.
“As Miley fights for his innocence, their bond strengthens, marked by steamy encounters and the shared journey of confronting their fears and insecurities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sara Burwell’s enthralling tale is the first installment in the author’s “Core Four” series, and captures the heart-wrenching and heartwarming moments that shape the human experience, blending raw emotion with a touch of humor. Not just a story of romance, “Core Four: The One” is a story of healing, acceptance, and the power of love to overcome even the darkest of traumas.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Core Four: The One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories