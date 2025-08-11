Author Sara Burwell’s New Book, "Core Four: The One" Follows a Legal Assistant Who Falls for a Famous Country Singer as She Tries to Prove His Innocence

Recent release “Core Four: The One” from Page Publishing author Sara Burwell is a stirring tale that follows Miley, a legal assistant whose path crosses with that of a famous country singer who has been accused of a crime he didn’t commit. As she begins working to defend his name, the two develop a bond in which passion and suspense collide.