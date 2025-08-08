Apellix™ Announces First Deliveries of Its B2 Power Wash Drone, Strengthening Leadership in Aerial Cleaning
Jacksonville, FL, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Apellix™, a pioneering force in aerial robotics based in Jacksonville, Florida, today announced the initial deliveries of its cutting-edge Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone. As the advanced successor to the flagship B1 Power Wash Drone—already deployed in 21 countries for industrial and commercial cleaning applications—the B2 solidifies Apellix's dominant position in the power wash drone market.
"The Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone represents a major evolution from our industry-leading B1, ensuring Apellix continues to remain far ahead of competitors and imitators in the industrial power cleaning drone sector," said Robert Dahlstrom, CEO of Apellix. "Our focus is unwavering: delivering the most effective, highest-quality, and dependable aircraft available, backed by unmatched customer service and dedication to our customers’ success that sets us apart on every level."
Designed for superior efficiency, safety, and performance, the Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone excels at cleaning large, challenging structures such as water and wastewater infrastructure, building facades, and more. It sprays water, detergents, cleaning agents, and other solutions at pressures up to 3,500 PSI and flow rates of 8 gallons per minute, efficiently removing tough contaminants without relying on hazardous scaffolding, lifts, or cranes. Its innovative design boasts the largest payload capacity in the under-55-pound category, enabling operations at heights up to 190 feet with a 3/8’ hose for efficient and effective cleaning. Key features include front obstacle avoidance, advanced flight stability, and precision positioning for safe use near structures.
Apellix specializes in guiding organizations—including those new to drone technology—in setting up and onboarding advanced drone cleaning operations. By delivering hands-on training and direct operational support, Apellix ensures your team is equipped to integrate drone-assisted cleaning into your workflow smoothly. Their expert trainers collaborate with your staff, either at your location or at Apellix facilities, providing practical instruction on drone flight, operation of ground-based equipment, and on-the-job experience with real cleaning projects. This approach is designed to make the adoption of new technology seamless, boosting confidence and proficiency from the outset.
For newly established companies, Apellix acts as a true partner—helping you build a drone cleaning capability from the ground up, avoiding common pitfalls, and ensuring all necessary accessories and processes are in place. Ongoing unlimited support via phone, text, or email, and rapid turnaround for repairs further reduces barriers to implementation. With Apellix, organizations—regardless of experience level—can introduce safer, more efficient cleaning solutions with minimal disruption and maximum results.
The Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone is available for direct purchase from Apellix, empowering businesses to elevate their cleaning operations with reliable, innovative technology. This launch paves the way for exciting developments on the horizon, as Apellix continues to push boundaries in aerial robotics for diverse applications, including specialized solutions for industrial, commercial, and defense sectors.
About Apellix
Apellix is a recognized leader in designing and manufacturing drones for cleaning, coating, and inspection tasks, serving industrial, military, and commercial customers worldwide. With power wash drones operating in 21 countries and over 20 industry awards. Apellix upholds the highest standards of safety and quality. From its expanded headquarters in Jacksonville, the company invests heavily in R&D to pioneer new solutions for demanding environments.
Video examples of Apellix drones at work can be on the Apellix Website.
Jackie Fernandez
904-647-4511
www.Apellix.com
