Progress Counseling Group Expands to North Carolina with New Mooresville Counseling Center
Mooresville, NC, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Progress Counseling Group (PCG), a leader in compassionate mental health care across Florida, is proud to announce the opening of its newest counseling center, and its first location outside of Florida, at 500 S Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115. This marks a major milestone in PCG’s three-year strategic plan.
Why Mooresville?
Nestled along the shores of Lake Norman, Mooresville is a thriving and vibrant community in Iredell County, just north of Charlotte. Known as “Race City USA” for its rich motorsports history, Mooresville is also celebrated for its top-rated schools, family-friendly neighborhoods, and a strong commitment to community wellness. Progress Counseling Group is honored to join the city’s dynamic landscape and to provide accessible, high-quality mental health support to individuals and families in the area.
Welcoming Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW
The Mooresville office will be led by Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW, a dedicated clinician who has been part of the Progress Counseling Group team since 2022. Vanessa brings a wealth of experience and is passionate about empowering her clients through evidence-based, compassionate care.
A New Chapter in Client Care
“We are excited to bring our mission of accessible and personalized counseling to the Mooresville community,” said Michael Moore, Founder of Progress Counseling Group. “Opening our first North Carolina location is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making mental health care more convenient and connected for all.”
A Word from Our Director of Provider Development
“A core value at Progress Counseling Group is investing in both our clients and our clinicians,” said Amanda Hill, Director of Provider Development. “Expanding into Mooresville enables us to partner with talented providers like Vanessa Gonzalez and extend much-needed mental health resources to a growing community. We look forward to making a positive impact for both new clients and our expanding team.”
A Message from Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW
“I am very excited to be part of this next chapter for Progress Counseling Group and to bring our services to the Mooresville community,” said Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW. “I look forward to connecting with individuals and families here, supporting them in their journey toward healing and growth, and being a resource for anyone seeking compassionate mental health care.”
Now Recruiting Clinicians in North Carolina
As part of our North Carolina expansion, Progress Counseling Group is actively seeking passionate, licensed mental health clinicians to join our growing team. We invite providers who share our commitment to compassionate, client-centered care to apply and become part of an organization that values professional growth, collaboration, and community impact. Interested clinicians can learn more and submit their information by visiting https://teampcg.net or contacting our office at (877) 885-5850.
The new Mooresville office offers flexible scheduling options, both in-person and via telehealth, and serves individuals, couples, and families. Appointments are available by calling (877) 885-5850 or visiting www.hellopcg.com.
About Progress Counseling Group
Founded in Florida, Progress Counseling Group is dedicated to helping clients achieve personal growth and well-being through professional, compassionate mental health services. With an expanding team of skilled clinicians and a client-centered approach, PCG is committed to serving communities with integrity and care.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Progress Counseling Group
(877) 885-5850
info@hellopcg.com
www.hellopcg.com
Why Mooresville?
Nestled along the shores of Lake Norman, Mooresville is a thriving and vibrant community in Iredell County, just north of Charlotte. Known as “Race City USA” for its rich motorsports history, Mooresville is also celebrated for its top-rated schools, family-friendly neighborhoods, and a strong commitment to community wellness. Progress Counseling Group is honored to join the city’s dynamic landscape and to provide accessible, high-quality mental health support to individuals and families in the area.
Welcoming Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW
The Mooresville office will be led by Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW, a dedicated clinician who has been part of the Progress Counseling Group team since 2022. Vanessa brings a wealth of experience and is passionate about empowering her clients through evidence-based, compassionate care.
A New Chapter in Client Care
“We are excited to bring our mission of accessible and personalized counseling to the Mooresville community,” said Michael Moore, Founder of Progress Counseling Group. “Opening our first North Carolina location is a testament to our ongoing commitment to making mental health care more convenient and connected for all.”
A Word from Our Director of Provider Development
“A core value at Progress Counseling Group is investing in both our clients and our clinicians,” said Amanda Hill, Director of Provider Development. “Expanding into Mooresville enables us to partner with talented providers like Vanessa Gonzalez and extend much-needed mental health resources to a growing community. We look forward to making a positive impact for both new clients and our expanding team.”
A Message from Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW
“I am very excited to be part of this next chapter for Progress Counseling Group and to bring our services to the Mooresville community,” said Vanessa Gonzalez, LCSW. “I look forward to connecting with individuals and families here, supporting them in their journey toward healing and growth, and being a resource for anyone seeking compassionate mental health care.”
Now Recruiting Clinicians in North Carolina
As part of our North Carolina expansion, Progress Counseling Group is actively seeking passionate, licensed mental health clinicians to join our growing team. We invite providers who share our commitment to compassionate, client-centered care to apply and become part of an organization that values professional growth, collaboration, and community impact. Interested clinicians can learn more and submit their information by visiting https://teampcg.net or contacting our office at (877) 885-5850.
The new Mooresville office offers flexible scheduling options, both in-person and via telehealth, and serves individuals, couples, and families. Appointments are available by calling (877) 885-5850 or visiting www.hellopcg.com.
About Progress Counseling Group
Founded in Florida, Progress Counseling Group is dedicated to helping clients achieve personal growth and well-being through professional, compassionate mental health services. With an expanding team of skilled clinicians and a client-centered approach, PCG is committed to serving communities with integrity and care.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Progress Counseling Group
(877) 885-5850
info@hellopcg.com
www.hellopcg.com
Contact
Progress Counseling GroupContact
Michael Moore
407-734-3338
www.hellopcg.com
Michael Moore
407-734-3338
www.hellopcg.com
Categories