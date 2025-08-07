Cavan Companies Expands Build-to-Rent Footprint in Casa Grande as Leasing Opens at Three New Communities
Bungalows on Cottonwood and Florence Now Leasing; Bungalows on Henness Pre-Leasing as Casa Grande Booms with Jobs and Population Growth
Casa Grande, AZ, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cavan Companies has opened leasing at two of its premier Build-to-Rent communities, The Bungalows on Cottonwood and The Bungalows on Florence, and is now accepting reservation interest at its third Casa Grande community, The Bungalows on Henness, which is currently under construction and set to open third quarter, 2025.
These communities offer a new way to rent in Casa Grande, combining the privacy and space of a detached single-family home with the flexibility and convenience of rental living.
Now Leasing or Pre-Leasing in Casa Grande - http://www.yourbungalowhome.com
• The Bungalows on Cottonwood – Open and leasing. Detached, one- & two-story homes with private yards, pool, fitness studio, and walking trails.
• The Bungalows on Florence – Open and leasing. Pet-friendly, maintenance-free homes near key corridors.
• The Bungalows on Henness – Pre-leasing during construction with anticipated late 2025 opening.
Casa Grande: A City on the Rise
Casa Grande has become one of Arizona’s fastest-growing cities, with a population increase of nearly 28.5% since 2020. The region’s job growth reached 4.6% from 2022 to 2023, fueled by major corporate investments.
Key employers such as Lucid Motors, Kohler, NRS Logistics, and Chang Chun Chemical have added hundreds of jobs and contributed to a surge in demand for quality housing. Casa Grande is now a strategic hub in Arizona’s Innovation & Technology Corridor, connecting Phoenix and Tucson.
What Makes the Bungalows® Different
The Bungalows® communities by Cavan Companies offer:
· Detached, single-story homes with no shared walls (*except single story 1-bedrooms)
Private outdoor spaces and fenced yards
· Energy-efficient design and smart layouts
· On-site amenities like pools, fitness centers, and fire pits and BBQ Grills
· Professional management and maintenance included
· Floor plans range from approximately 750 to 1,200 square feet
· One-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts to fit a variety of lifestyles
· Limited-time leasing specials available including one month free on select units and reduced move-in costs
· All the space of a home without long-term commitment
About Cavan Companies
Cavan Companies is a national leader in Build-to-Rent development with over 50 years of real estate experience. Since 2016, Cavan has focused on designing and building single-story, detached rental homes that deliver homeownership quality with rental convenience.
