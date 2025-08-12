Jeff Van Every’s Newly Released "Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Resilience, Loss, and the Enduring Power of Faith
“Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Van Every is a deeply moving reflection on navigating grief and finding hope after unimaginable loss, offering comfort and encouragement to anyone facing life’s darkest moments.
Bay City, MI, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward”: a touching and courageous account of one man’s journey through sorrow into healing. “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward” is the creation of published author, Jeff Van Every, a father of two children and grandfather to four. He retired after thirty-eight years of work in manufacturing in his hometown of Bay City, Michigan. He was married to his wife, Sue, for almost forty years until her passing. Sue and Jeff endured the loss of their son Adam two years before Sue’s passing. This book is in memory of both Adam and Sue.
Van Every shares, “After the completion of my first book, A Miracle in the Making, I continued to document my journey as a cancer survivor. As the twists and turns of my life continued to challenge my ability to cope and endure, I found that I was trying to remind myself of the wonders of life that still existed within the framework of the tragedies as they related to me. I was sure that a positive message of hope, faith, and love could still be written with regard to my life’s story. These pages are my attempt to document my travels through the darkness and back into the light. We cannot allow the despair in our lives to impact this journey. I continue to look for the positive in whatever life sends my way. We have but one life, and that is why we must strive to live that life in a manner that celebrates that gift.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Van Every’s new book is an inspiring testament to the human spirit and God’s sustaining grace, offering readers a comforting reminder that hope can still shine through the deepest sorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Van Every shares, “After the completion of my first book, A Miracle in the Making, I continued to document my journey as a cancer survivor. As the twists and turns of my life continued to challenge my ability to cope and endure, I found that I was trying to remind myself of the wonders of life that still existed within the framework of the tragedies as they related to me. I was sure that a positive message of hope, faith, and love could still be written with regard to my life’s story. These pages are my attempt to document my travels through the darkness and back into the light. We cannot allow the despair in our lives to impact this journey. I continue to look for the positive in whatever life sends my way. We have but one life, and that is why we must strive to live that life in a manner that celebrates that gift.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Van Every’s new book is an inspiring testament to the human spirit and God’s sustaining grace, offering readers a comforting reminder that hope can still shine through the deepest sorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories