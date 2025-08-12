Marilyn Lott’s Newly Released "The Road to Success is Paved with Righteousness" is a Heartfelt Guide to Living with Purpose and Alignment Through God’s Word
“The Road to Success Is Paved with Righteousness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Lott is an inspiring reflection on how spiritual growth and success are found through the intentional pursuit of righteousness and God’s guidance.
Augusta, GA, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Road to Success Is Paved with Righteousness,” an uplifting spiritual journey that encourages readers to reevaluate their approach to success and fulfillment by putting God’s principles at the center of their lives, is the creation of published author, Marilyn Lott.
Lott shares, “Writing this book was an inspiration to me. And I hope reading it will be an inspiration to you. As I read and reread my Bible, I gained new inspiration for things in life. It was an eye-opener to me. I would like to share what I became aware of with you. I realized I had been going about things the wrong way. My new way involves a more fervent pursuit of the Lord. This way includes using his guidelines primarily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Lott’s new book is a thoughtful and encouraging resource for anyone seeking deeper spiritual fulfillment and a life marked by obedience, purpose, and God-centered success.
Consumers can purchase “The Road to Success Is Paved with Righteousness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Road to Success Is Paved with Righteousness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
