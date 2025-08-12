Louis DiMambro’s Newly Released “Go Rest High On That Mountain” is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetic Reflections Inspired by Life, Nature, and Faith
“Go Rest High On That Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Louis DiMambro is a touching compilation of poems and prayers drawn from personal experiences, a love for the wilderness, and a journey of spiritual growth and introspection.
New York, NY, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Go Rest High On That Mountain”: a deeply personal and faith-centered poetic journey. “Go Rest High On That Mountain” is the creation of published author, Louis DiMambro, a Southeast Michigan resident who spent part of his youth living on a ten-acre farm with his lifelong best friend. He and his wife, Marcia, have three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Lou developed a passion for writing through participation in a local writing club, where he began crafting a novel and explored poetry. He also has a love for outdoor activities like backpacking, cross-country skiing, and horseback riding in the mountain west. Photography is one of his favorite hobbies, especially in national parks. He and his loved ones often enjoy relaxing by Michigan’s scenic lakes and rivers.
DiMambro shares, “'Go Rest High On That Mountain'
“Within you will find a collection of life’s experiences that turn poetry into prayer. Raw emotions combine with love for wilderness and solitude lead this heartfelt journey. A trail of twists and turns, highlight various struggles as the path leads up the true mountain of life. God is the summit and faith and forgiveness are the tools needed to reach him.
“Many questions are left to be answered in finding your personal road to peace.
“I welcome you to join me and to take a breather high up this mountain. Find a comfortable rock or log and bask in the mystery of a loving God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis DiMambro’s new book invites readers to reflect on life’s challenges and joys while drawing strength and clarity through faith and nature’s beauty.
Consumers can purchase “Go Rest High On That Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
