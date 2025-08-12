William Bruce’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure That Pits Supernatural Warriors Against the Forces of Evil
“The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Bruce is a high-octane journey through a dark, creature-infested world where a vampire-slaying hero and his fierce companion battle to protect the innocent and take down evil in all its twisted forms.
Mesquite, TX, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000”: a gripping and action-packed fantasy tale that combines heart, horror, and heroism in a richly imagined supernatural world. “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000” is the creation of published author, William Bruce, a resident of the Dallas, Texas area with a passion for music, art, and family.
Bruce shares, “Cosmic City has had evil creeping over it for some time. Mike Davison (aka Gunslinger 3000) and Alisha McClintock found each other on the battlefield with killer robots; there, they would fall in love. From there, they would join forces in going after anything that goes bump in the night. Their tracking and hunting skills are the best there are. They are hard-hitting and fast-moving field agents who take care of everything in their path. They leave nothing to chance, and if you are for darkness, you are on borrowed time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Bruce’s new book delivers a fast-paced, cinematic reading experience packed with terrifying creatures, powerful allies, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice. From haunted houses to vampire nightclubs, this novel takes readers deep into the underworld and beyond, where love, loyalty, and courage are all that stand between humanity and chaos.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bruce shares, “Cosmic City has had evil creeping over it for some time. Mike Davison (aka Gunslinger 3000) and Alisha McClintock found each other on the battlefield with killer robots; there, they would fall in love. From there, they would join forces in going after anything that goes bump in the night. Their tracking and hunting skills are the best there are. They are hard-hitting and fast-moving field agents who take care of everything in their path. They leave nothing to chance, and if you are for darkness, you are on borrowed time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Bruce’s new book delivers a fast-paced, cinematic reading experience packed with terrifying creatures, powerful allies, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice. From haunted houses to vampire nightclubs, this novel takes readers deep into the underworld and beyond, where love, loyalty, and courage are all that stand between humanity and chaos.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories