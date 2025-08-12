William Bruce’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure That Pits Supernatural Warriors Against the Forces of Evil

“The Adventures of Gunslinger 3000” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Bruce is a high-octane journey through a dark, creature-infested world where a vampire-slaying hero and his fierce companion battle to protect the innocent and take down evil in all its twisted forms.