Eve Jackson’s Newly Released "God’s Handbook for Life" is a Richly Illustrated Spiritual Guide Designed to Deepen Biblical Understanding Through Visual Storytelling
“God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eve Jackson is a thoughtful and detailed work offering over 200 pen-and-ink drawings and thousands of Bible verses to help readers, especially younger audiences, gain clearer insight into God's Word.
Garfield Heights, OH, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture”: a comprehensive and engaging visual aid to the Bible. “God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture” is the creation of published author, Eve Jackson, a native of Cleveland. She attended the Cooper School of the Art. Evelyn worked for the Illuminating Co. in engineering for about ten years. She also worked in nursing at a VA hospital and Metro. She became a child of purpose when her calling was realized. Evelyn is presently retired, enjoying drawing, painting, reading her Bible, and family.
Jackson shares, “This completed book consists of seven chapters. Having four parts in each chapter that contain seven to ten subjects in each part. It contains over two hundred and sixteen pen-and-ink drawings, in addition to over three thousand scriptures from the Bible. It can never take the place of the Bible. This book is a stepping stone for a better understanding of God’s Word, with visual acts that differ from what is abiding fruit and what is evil intents of sin. This completed book was created not to condemn anyone or to point fingers but only to identify what is not deeds of righteousness for salvation.
“This book compliments and showcases the Bible with visual parables of scripture. It also reveals things to come in the future, as well as the magnificent wonders of God’s goodness to man. It will be an eye-opener to help most people awaken to God’s love, with a different level of understanding. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. This book will put a face to most acts that are hidden by some people. 'God’s Handbook for Life' can be used as a teaching tool for the young; it can also inspire people to take more of an interest in the Bible, having a more simplistic understanding for salvation.
“My hopes are that anyone that may read this book will know that wisdom comes from the Word of God. This book showcases the Bible to the point of what may become a controversy of questions, but I stand on what the Spirit has given me as an interpretation with pictures, as was given to me. May this book be a blessing of faith to whoever reads or views it, in God’s name. Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eve Jackson’s new book offers a fresh and artistic approach to spiritual learning, blending biblical truth with visual inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Handbook for Life: A picture book with scripture,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
