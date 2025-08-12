D. Thomas Gochenour’s Newly Released "Jacob’s Woes" is a Riveting Historical Novel of Faith and Perseverance

“Jacob’s Woes: Or the Tribulations of an Anabaptist 1620-1675” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Thomas Gochenour is a powerful narrative that follows the trials of a young Anabaptist facing persecution, exile, and the test of his faith in 17th-century Europe.